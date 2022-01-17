Deep Blue Sea: I can’t stop watching this Ben Gaudreau highlight reel

I’ve never gotten this excited about a goaltending prospect.

I mean, all things considered, I’m on the newer end of the spectrum in terms of how long I’ve been a fan, so take that for what it is, but aside from a baby-faced Martin Jones, freshly and bravely plucked from the Boston Bruins in a giant middle finger to the Los Angeles Kings, there haven’t been too many times that I’ve thought the San Jose Sharks’ crease was going to be in good hands for awhile.

And yeah, we were all a little too hopeful about Model Goalie Mantas Armalis at one point and maybe we jinxed goaltending depth for the next couple year because of it, but it’s fine because I got to see him play exactly once and it was his one and only shutout with the San Jose Barracuda, and he looked damn fine doing it.

But this this highlight reel of Benjamin Gaudreau has me feeling that funky little feeling of hope once again. I will not let my past ice cold takes deter me: Folks, I think he might be the real deal.

Just look at this giant man go:

This highlight reel of Gaudreau’s afternoon is straight pic.twitter.com/gMuSTIkdYm — The Content Boyz (@LockedOnSharks) January 16, 2022

The 19-year-old has had some bad luck getting ice time over the course of the pandemic, so when the Sharks selected him in the third round of last summer’s draft, it was a big boom-or-bust move. This season, he’s been set to prove that he was an absolute steal.

In 18 games with the Sarnia Sting, Gaudreau has posted a 9-5-3 record, 1 shutout and a .905 save percentage, ranking seventh in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The netminder’s — and team’s — goals against average is a less flattering 14th overall, an average of 3.29. The team has a little bit of work to do, but it’s an improvement over recent seasons.

Last night, Gaudreau made 49 saves in the Sting’s 4-2 win over the London Knights. In the highlight reel above, the goaltender makes a stop on Knights center Max McCue, a fellow 2021 Sharks draftee (fifth round, 156 overall). Winger Liam Gilmartin (sixth round, 167 overall) is also part of this Sharks draft year club, playing for London, as well.

The 6-foot-2 Gaudreau stands out for his athleticism, how calm and confident his is, and how strong and smooth his lateral movement is. I love his stance and that it makes him quick on his feet as he reads the play. The Sharks have something really special in this kid.

And according to the Ottawa Citizen, he’s helping make the Sting become a real problem for the rest of the conference. With an overall points percentage of exactly .500 and a record of 13-13-3-0, the Sting sit sixth in the Western Conference, with a few games in hand.

