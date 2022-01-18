Deep Blue Sea: Ryan Donato shares special win with memory of Colby Cave

Grab a tissue, because this is a sports story that will tug on your heartstrings.

Forward Ryan Donato has become part of the inaugural Seattle Kraken team’s core, scoring the franchise’s first-ever goal and more recently, scoring the game-tying goal, along with the first shootout goal, in the Kraken’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks last night.

There were some special guests in last night’s audience, as Emily Cave, the widow of the late Colby Cave, was watching Donato in the stands with a friend. Colby had been teammates with Donato on the Boston Bruins during the 2017-18 season. The pair were friends, and Emily even gifted Donato one of Colby’s gameday ties. Donato wore the tie to Monday night’s game.

In the stands, Emily felt Colby’s memory in Climate Pledge Arena, sharing to Instagram later that she felt certain he would have been teammates with Donato again.

“Talking with many people, it’s very clear that Colb would have played for the Seattle Kraken. Ryan wearing one of his game worn ties tonight that I gifted him, then scoring a goal, and winning first star with me in the stands was extremely emotional. There are no words to describe how close the NHL family is and how thankful I am for them. Thank you for continuing to honour my husband, keeping me alive, and being so incredible. I love y’all.”

Colby Cave was 25 years old when he died unexpectedly following a brain bleed caused by a colloid cyst that was surgically removed. The Colby Cave Memorial Fund has been created in his honor, raising funds for community mental health initiatives and athletic access for underprivileged youth in Edmonton, where Colby played in his final two seasons.

His legacy continues to live on through everyone he has touched.

What a special night in Seattle.

