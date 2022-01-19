History was made yesterday, 64 years in the making, on the day that Willie O’Ree, the first Black player in the NHL, skated in an 1958 NHL game for the Boston Bruins. Michelle Wu, the mayor of the city of Boston called it, “Willie O’Ree Day,” a fitting follow-up to Monday’s observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The league and the Bruins organization honored O’Ree by retiring his jersey, No. 22, ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. It was a momentous occasion for the 2018 Hall of Fame inductee and his family — daughter, Chandra, and wife, Deljeet — who joined the ceremony via video conference due to COVID-19 concerns.

It was a marvel for the hockey world, as the NHL has pushed to promote diversity in the game with its Hockey Is For Everyone campaign, an effort which is shared by O’Ree in his career and through his pioneering achievement.

O’Ree, who was 22 years old when he joined the league, played 45 games over his NHL career, scoring 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) across two seasons for the Bruins. He would eventually continue his hockey career in the Western Hockey League — at that time, a competitor to the NHL — where he earned 639 points (328 goals, 311 assists) in 785 WHL games.

Going into his debut season with the Bruins, he played legally blind in one eye — a resulting injury from a flying puck that hit him in his right eye while playing junior hockey. He later testified that he kept the detail a secret when he joined the team, a necessary risk for achieving his dream of playing in the NHL.

Being one of the few people of color to play the game at that point, and the only Black player at the time, he was frequently targeted for prejudice by both opposing players and fans — an experience that is unfortunately familiar to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) at all levels of hockey. Willie, now 86, however, was never deterred.

Through all his challenges, he found a way to give back to the game he loved by becoming the ambassador of the NHL’s Hockey Diversity Task Force in 1998. In that capacity, he has grown the game by helping to establish 39 grassroots hockey programs across North America, opening up the sport to over 130,000 boys and girls.

“I look forward to supporting the next generation of young hockey players,” O’Ree said in his speech, “During my last visit to Boston, one of the highlights was seeing these young boys and girls from ‘Hockey Is For Everyone’ skating on the ice at TD Garden. Looking up at the icons and legends hanging from the rafters, I never imagined my jersey would join them.”

Among those names at TD Garden in Boston are Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito and Ray Borque. “This is an unforgettable day,” O’Ree said, “I am overwhelmed and thrilled to be a part of the Bruins forever. Thank you.” Despite his fascination with the elevation of his own name to these legendary ranks, O’Ree is a legend in his own right.

Being an inspiration to players both past and present, many joined in and paid tribute to O’Ree:

Tonight my idol Willie O’Ree’s number 22 will be hung from the rafters (Finally). I can’t stress how much Mr O’Ree has meant to me and millions of other BIPOC kids who love the game of hockey… Congratulations MR O’Ree — Wayne Simmonds (@Simmonds17) January 18, 2022

Ryan Reaves shared a special message in the @NHLBruins' tribute video ahead of Willie O'Ree's banner-raising ceremony. #Willie22 pic.twitter.com/jVm6Rbzohp — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 19, 2022

