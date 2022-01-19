 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time is it? Timo X 5 design immortalizes Meier’s record-setting game

Buy a shirt guaranteed to make a Kings fan sad.

By Sie Morley
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

BreakingT

The San Jose Sharks had yesterday off, but we’re still buzzing from Timo Meier’s incredible 5-goal performance on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’ve had this fancam playing on repeat all day:

Eventually I’m going to have to do things that aren’t watching Timo Meier highlights on repeat, but the good news is that our buddies at BreakingT have immortalized the moment on a teeshirt that I can wear to carry the five-goal game in my heart and on my body forever.

Just check out this sick design:

BreakingT

If you want to go a little more generic with your Timo appreciation, there’s this Timo Time design, as part of their Sharks collection:

BreakingT

It’s not every day that we get to see Sharks history get made — I mean, at least not now that Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton aren’t around doing it every other game anymore.

Still, like Bob Boughner said, Timo had a great day at the office, and personally, I loved reacting to every second of it along with all of you in the comments here at Fear the Fin. So go get a teeshirt, to help support the site, and commemorate our boy and the night he ended Drew Doughty and Jonathan Quick’s careers.

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...