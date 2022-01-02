 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Penguins: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) tries to grab a piece of the puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the game between the Pittsburg Penguins and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the HP Pavilion (SAP Center) in San Jose, California. Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning, folks! Get coffee and a blanket for the San Jose Sharks’ early bout against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor — Tomas Hertl — Jonathan Dahlen
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — Jeffrey Viel

Brent Burns — Radim Simek
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

James Reimer
Zach Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: Jasper Weatherby

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Adin Hill, Mario Ferraro

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Lafferty — Danton Heinen
Zach Aston-Reese — Drew O’Connor — Brock McGinn
Kasper Bjorkqvist — Anthony Angello — Dominik Simon

Brian Dumoulin — Kris Letang
Mike Matheson — John Marino
Marcus Pettersson — Chad Ruhwedel

Casey DeSmith
Louis Domingue

Expected Scratches: Mark Friedman, Brian Boyle

Injured Reserve: Evgeni Malkin (knee), Jason Zucker (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Tristan Jarry, Jeff Carter, Kasperi Kapanen, Teddy Blueger

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-PT. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 10 a.m. PT/1p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

