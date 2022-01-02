Sharks at Penguins: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Good morning, folks! Get coffee and a blanket for the San Jose Sharks’ early bout against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor — Tomas Hertl — Jonathan Dahlen
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — Jeffrey Viel
Brent Burns — Radim Simek
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
James Reimer
Zach Sawchenko
Expected Scratches: Jasper Weatherby
Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)
COVID-19 Protocol: Adin Hill, Mario Ferraro
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Lafferty — Danton Heinen
Zach Aston-Reese — Drew O’Connor — Brock McGinn
Kasper Bjorkqvist — Anthony Angello — Dominik Simon
Brian Dumoulin — Kris Letang
Mike Matheson — John Marino
Marcus Pettersson — Chad Ruhwedel
Casey DeSmith
Louis Domingue
Expected Scratches: Mark Friedman, Brian Boyle
Injured Reserve: Evgeni Malkin (knee), Jason Zucker (lower body)
COVID-19 Protocol: Tristan Jarry, Jeff Carter, Kasperi Kapanen, Teddy Blueger
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-PT. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 10 a.m. PT/1p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.
