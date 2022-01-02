Sharks at Penguins: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Good morning, folks! Get coffee and a blanket for the San Jose Sharks’ early bout against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Noah Gregor — Tomas Hertl — Jonathan Dahlen

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto

Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — Jeffrey Viel

Brent Burns — Radim Simek

Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

James Reimer

Zach Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: Jasper Weatherby

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Adin Hill, Mario Ferraro

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Lafferty — Danton Heinen

Zach Aston-Reese — Drew O’Connor — Brock McGinn

Kasper Bjorkqvist — Anthony Angello — Dominik Simon

Brian Dumoulin — Kris Letang

Mike Matheson — John Marino

Marcus Pettersson — Chad Ruhwedel

Casey DeSmith

Louis Domingue

Expected Scratches: Mark Friedman, Brian Boyle

Injured Reserve: Evgeni Malkin (knee), Jason Zucker (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Tristan Jarry, Jeff Carter, Kasperi Kapanen, Teddy Blueger

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-PT. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 10 a.m. PT/1p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.