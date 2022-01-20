Sharks at Kraken: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

The San Jose Sharks are taking a quick trip up to the Pacific Northwest tonight to take on the Seattle Kraken at the shiny new Climate Pledge Arena. I know every game is a “must-win,” but going up against the division’s basement, the points cannot be taken for granted. It’s time to start banking some wins.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of today’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ROOT-NW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this afternoon’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.