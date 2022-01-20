 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Deep Blue Sea: Sharks release updated schedule

The NHL announces schedule updates, the Sharks make roster moves and more in today’s news and notes.

By Katherine Pitré
/ new
Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks celebrates scoring a hat trick against the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center on January 17, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL has had to contend with over 100 games postponed due to COVID-19, but with the NHL and NHLPA agreeing to pull out of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the month of February has become relevant again, with the bulk of the rescheduled games during that time.

For some — namely the Canadian teams — February will be a busy month. For others, like the San Jose Sharks, it’ll be a month of much-needed rest ahead of the playoffs. The Sharks released their updated schedule, which include three games that were previously postponed, and then one rescheduled game.

The changes are as follows:

Updated Sharks Schedule

FORMER DATE OPPONENT NEW DATE START TIME
FORMER DATE OPPONENT NEW DATE START TIME
Tue., Dec. 21 Edmonton Mon., Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. PT
Thu., Dec. 23 Vancouver Thu., Feb. 17 7:30 p.m. PT
Mon., Dec. 27 at Anaheim Tue., Feb. 22 7:00 p.m. PT
Sun., April 10 Vegas Sun., Feb. 20 5:00 p.m. PT

Tickets for the rescheduled games will be honored on the new dates (so no worries if you planned an evening at the Shark Tank that was thwarted in December), and all games will be broadcast on NBC Sports California and the Sharks Audio Network for those watching from home.

An updated full-season schedule can be found here.

In addition to the change in schedule, the Sharks have placed Rudolfs Balcers on COVID Protocol and recalled Adam Raska and Joachim Blichfield from the San Jose Barracuda. In his last five AHL games, Blichfield has netted 3 points (2 goals, 3 assists). Raska has played three games with the Sharks this season, but has yet to tally a point.

News & Notes

Blood in the Water

  • Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended two games for kneeing infraction [ESPN]
  • House passes bill to award Congressional Gold Medal to Willie O’Ree the first Black NHL player [CNN]
  • Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri feels the “respect” of being named an NHL All-Star [The Denver Post]
  • Plenty of challenges facing Edmonton Oilers as NHL announces revised schedule [Edmonton Journal]
  • The war for the NHL’s Metro Division is here [The Hockey News]
  • NHL reschedules nearly 100 games into original Olympics window [CBC]
  • Eric Staal is providing leadership for Marco Rossi in Iowa [Zone Coverage]

Scores & Recaps

Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!

On the Schedule

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...