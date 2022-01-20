Deep Blue Sea: Sharks release updated schedule

The NHL has had to contend with over 100 games postponed due to COVID-19, but with the NHL and NHLPA agreeing to pull out of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the month of February has become relevant again, with the bulk of the rescheduled games during that time.

For some — namely the Canadian teams — February will be a busy month. For others, like the San Jose Sharks, it’ll be a month of much-needed rest ahead of the playoffs. The Sharks released their updated schedule, which include three games that were previously postponed, and then one rescheduled game.

The changes are as follows:

Updated Sharks Schedule FORMER DATE OPPONENT NEW DATE START TIME FORMER DATE OPPONENT NEW DATE START TIME Tue., Dec. 21 Edmonton Mon., Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. PT Thu., Dec. 23 Vancouver Thu., Feb. 17 7:30 p.m. PT Mon., Dec. 27 at Anaheim Tue., Feb. 22 7:00 p.m. PT Sun., April 10 Vegas Sun., Feb. 20 5:00 p.m. PT

Tickets for the rescheduled games will be honored on the new dates (so no worries if you planned an evening at the Shark Tank that was thwarted in December), and all games will be broadcast on NBC Sports California and the Sharks Audio Network for those watching from home.

An updated full-season schedule can be found here.

In addition to the change in schedule, the Sharks have placed Rudolfs Balcers on COVID Protocol and recalled Adam Raska and Joachim Blichfield from the San Jose Barracuda. In his last five AHL games, Blichfield has netted 3 points (2 goals, 3 assists). Raska has played three games with the Sharks this season, but has yet to tally a point.

