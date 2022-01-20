Deep Blue Sea: Sharks release updated schedule

The NHL has had to contend with over 100 games postponed due to COVID-19, but with the NHL and NHLPA agreeing to pull out of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the month of February has become relevant again, with the bulk of the rescheduled games during that time.
For some — namely the Canadian teams — February will be a busy month. For others, like the San Jose Sharks, it’ll be a month of much-needed rest ahead of the playoffs. The Sharks released their updated schedule, which include three games that were previously postponed, and then one rescheduled game.
The changes are as follows:
Updated Sharks Schedule
|FORMER DATE
|OPPONENT
|NEW DATE
|START TIME
|FORMER DATE
|OPPONENT
|NEW DATE
|START TIME
|Tue., Dec. 21
|Edmonton
|Mon., Feb. 14
|7:30 p.m. PT
|Thu., Dec. 23
|Vancouver
|Thu., Feb. 17
|7:30 p.m. PT
|Mon., Dec. 27
|at Anaheim
|Tue., Feb. 22
|7:00 p.m. PT
|Sun., April 10
|Vegas
|Sun., Feb. 20
|5:00 p.m. PT
Tickets for the rescheduled games will be honored on the new dates (so no worries if you planned an evening at the Shark Tank that was thwarted in December), and all games will be broadcast on NBC Sports California and the Sharks Audio Network for those watching from home.
An updated full-season schedule can be found here.
In addition to the change in schedule, the Sharks have placed Rudolfs Balcers on COVID Protocol and recalled Adam Raska and Joachim Blichfield from the San Jose Barracuda. In his last five AHL games, Blichfield has netted 3 points (2 goals, 3 assists). Raska has played three games with the Sharks this season, but has yet to tally a point.
News & Notes
- Why the Sharks believe NHL’s revised schedule sets up well for their playoff push [The Vacaville Reporter]
- Sharks’ Balcers just returned from a six-week absence. Now he’s out again. [Oroville-Mercury Register]
- San Jose Sharks must address depth scoring troubles [The Hockey Writers]
- NHL Rumors: Evander Kane could sign Oilers contract if he avoids suspension [Bleacher Report]
Blood in the Water
- Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended two games for kneeing infraction [ESPN]
- House passes bill to award Congressional Gold Medal to Willie O’Ree the first Black NHL player [CNN]
- Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri feels the “respect” of being named an NHL All-Star [The Denver Post]
- Plenty of challenges facing Edmonton Oilers as NHL announces revised schedule [Edmonton Journal]
- The war for the NHL’s Metro Division is here [The Hockey News]
- NHL reschedules nearly 100 games into original Olympics window [CBC]
- Eric Staal is providing leadership for Marco Rossi in Iowa [Zone Coverage]
Scores & Recaps
- Arizona Coyotes 4, New Jersey Devils 1
- Toronto Maple Leafs 3, New York Rangers 6
- Colorado Avalanche 2, Anaheim Ducks 0
Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!
On the Schedule
- Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on TVAS, ESPN+, HULU
- Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on MSG-B, BSSW, ESPN+
- Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on NBCSP, BSOH, ESPN+
- Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ATTSN-PT, TSN5, RDS, ESPN+
- Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on BSSO, TSN3, ESPN+
- Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on SN, BSFL, ESPN+
- Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings, 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on ATTSN-RM, TSN2, RDS, ESPN+
- San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on ROOT-NW, NBCSCA, ESPN+
Loading comments...