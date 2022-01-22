Lightning at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The two time defending Stanley Cup Champions are in town and the San Jose Sharks are without top defenseman Erik Karlsson, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The season series against the Tampa Bay Lightning will be over quickly, but it kicks off a brutal run against the league’s heavy-hitters.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Jonathan Dahlen

Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor

Matt Nieto — Nick Bonino — Andrew Cogliano

Jeffrey Viel — Jasper Weatherby — Adam Raska

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: Lane Pederson, Nicolas Meloche, Joachim Blichfeld

Injured Reserve: Erik Karlsson (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Rudolfs Balcers

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Corey Perry — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Pat Maroon — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Mathieu Joseph

Boris Katchouk — Ross Colton — Taylor Raddysh

Victor Hedman — Cal Foote

Ryan McDonagh — Mikhail Sergachev

Fredrik Claesson — Andrej Sustr

Brian Elliott

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Erik Cernak (lower body), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSUN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

