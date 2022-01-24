Deep Blue Sea: SAP Center hosts blood drive amid shortages

One critical area the pandemic has damaged is the country’s supply of donated blood. As gatherings have been limited in various capacities over the last two years, blood drives have been halted and The American Red Cross now has concerns that the blood supply could dwindle to the point that rationing will occur.

The San Jose Sharks partnered with Stanford Blood Center this past Saturday to host a blood drive at SAP Center, a partnership that has been going strong for over 15 years. To encourage Sharks fans to donate during this time of shortages, 70 tickets to Sharks games were raffled off, along with a Grand Prize that features an exclusive viewing experience from a luxury penthouse suite at SAP Center.

On a personal note, I started donating blood when I was 17, as soon as I was able, and I continued to donate every three months until I was diagnosed with conditions that have prevented me from donating any longer. A related cause, organ donation, is incredibly close to my heart, as I’ve seen firsthand how that gift can change a number of lives. It’s the most personal and meaningful way you can give back to your fellow humans.

The impact of a partnership like this is massive. Elisa Manzanares, donations organizer for the Stanford Blood Center, told KPIX, “We should see 250 to 235 donors today. The average blood drive is probably closer to 30, so this is a big one.”

“We tell people ‘if you’re healthy and well and able, come on in — we really, really need you.’ We’ve been in and out of critical a lot. I don’t know any other way to put that. Even last week I was putting on emergency, last minute blood drives just to try to bring more in.”

It’s really special to see a fanbase come together to do good in the community. To find out more about how you can help during the national blood shortage, check out The American Red Cross website to find donation sites near you.

