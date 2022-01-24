Timo Meier named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

It’s official: it’s Timo Meier’s world and we’re all just living in it.

To no one’s surprise, Meier has been named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for his five-goal performance in the San Jose Sharks’ 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 17. His five goals set a new franchise record, but he wasn’t honored with a star just for that game (although, I personally feel like he deserved the First Star for it).

Despite the string of frustrating losses in the time since (Jan. 20 against the Seattle Kraken, and Jan. 22 against the Tampa Bay Lightning), Meier consistently shows up on the ice with a noticeable sense of energy, maturity and direction. This season alone, Meier’s been a deciding factor in games, whether that be by leading zone entries and offensive rushes, leveling high-quality shots on the net, or with his second-in-the-NHL game-winning goals (six).

Over the course of the last week, Meier tallied six points — all goals — in just three games. Across the NHL, Meier is fifth in shots on goal (152), eighth in goals (21) and ninth in points (46).

Here’s what the league had to say about Meier’s week:

THIRD STAR – TIMO MEIER, RW, SAN JOSE SHARKS Meier paced the NHL with six goals in three outings, highlighted by the League’s first five-goal performance since March 5, 2020, to help the Sharks (21-19-2) maintain the final Wild Card position in the Western Conference. He set a franchise record with five goals (including three in the opening 19:09 of the game) in a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Jan. 17. Meier then scored once in a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken Jan. 20 before being held without a point in a 7-1 defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning Jan. 22. The 25-year-old Herisau, Switzerland, native – who also will be in Las Vegas for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend – has skated in 37 total contests this season, placing among the League leaders in game-winning goals (2nd; 6), shots on goal (5th; 152), goals (t-8th; 21) and points (9th; 46).

Chris Kreider (First Star) and Ville Husso (Second Star) round out the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. Kreider totaled five goals and two assists for seven points in three games, while Husso posted a 3-0-0 record with a .960 save percentage this week.

Timo Meier (unsurprisingly) will represent the Sharks at the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas in February, along with Chris Kreider.