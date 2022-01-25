 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Deep Blue Sea: Radim Simek is a father!

Plus Jakob Chychrun might be heading East, a history of Black hockey players in San Jose and more in today’s news and notes.

By Sie Morley
Radim Simek #51 of the San Jose Sharks arrives at the arena before the game wearing gear supporting the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Lightning at SAP Center on January 22, 2022 in San Jose, California.
This is Dad Swag.
The San Jose Sharks hit the road for four game in eight days — rough timing for brand new dad, Radim Simek.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, he and wife Anna welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Melinda. The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram back in October.

Thankfully after this road trip, they’ll get a good amount of quality time together, between the All-Star Break and the Sharks’ relaxed schedule through what would’ve been the Olympic Break. As far as in-season hockey family planning goes, the timing could have been worse.

We’ll keep this one short and sweet: Massive congratulations to Radim and Anna on the gorgeous addition to their family!

