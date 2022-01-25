Deep Blue Sea: Radim Simek is a father!

The San Jose Sharks hit the road for four game in eight days — rough timing for brand new dad, Radim Simek.
On Sunday, Jan. 23, he and wife Anna welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Melinda. The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram back in October.
Thankfully after this road trip, they’ll get a good amount of quality time together, between the All-Star Break and the Sharks’ relaxed schedule through what would’ve been the Olympic Break. As far as in-season hockey family planning goes, the timing could have been worse.
We’ll keep this one short and sweet: Massive congratulations to Radim and Anna on the gorgeous addition to their family!
News & Notes
- San Jose Sharks History of Black Hockey Players [The Hockey Writers]
- Sharks prospect Robins named WHL Player of the Week [WHL.ca]
- Karlsson ‘probably’ will miss Sharks’ upcoming road trip [NBC Sports Bay Area]
- Sharks, Karlsson still determining ‘right thing to do’ with injury, but short-term outlook isn’t good [The Mercury News]
- Sharks midseason report cards: Top forwards rate highly but need more support [The Athletic]
- Three reasons for excitement, concern as Sharks reach midway point [NBC Sports Back Area]
Blood in the Water
