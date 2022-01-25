Deep Blue Sea: Radim Simek is a father!

The San Jose Sharks hit the road for four game in eight days — rough timing for brand new dad, Radim Simek.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, he and wife Anna welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Melinda. The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram back in October.

Thankfully after this road trip, they’ll get a good amount of quality time together, between the All-Star Break and the Sharks’ relaxed schedule through what would’ve been the Olympic Break. As far as in-season hockey family planning goes, the timing could have been worse.

We’ll keep this one short and sweet: Massive congratulations to Radim and Anna on the gorgeous addition to their family!

