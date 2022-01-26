Deep Blue Sea: Karlsson to miss at least 6 weeks

The nature of defender Erik Karlsson’s day-to-day injury was revealed yesterday and it’s been upgraded to something more like month-to-month at worst, and week-to-week, at best. The San Jose Sharks announced that Karlsson underwent surgery on Monday to repair a small muscle tear in his left forearm.

Karlsson previously missed two games earlier this month — Jan. 6 against the Buffalo Sabres and Jan. 8 against the Philadelphia Flyers — but head coach Bob Boughner said that it was not due to the same injury.

The timeline for return after a surgery like this varies, depending on the severity of the tear, the muscle involved and other factors. The team has said Karlsson will be re-evaluated in mid-March, putting him out for at least six weeks.

A cursory bit of research indicates that this type of injury can occur from overuse, or improper use (i.e., not warming up properly), and symptoms may take weeks to build, though the injury is still likely to be noticed both visually and, obviously, through pain and discomfort. Rest is going to be an important part of the recovery process, as to not aggravate the injury further, and playing through this type of injury could have resulted in something much more severe.

With the addition of Karlsson, the Sharks now have $18.53 million in cap space tied up in five players on injured reserve, three of whom are defenseman.

