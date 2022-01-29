Sharks at Panthers: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

The San Jose Sharks open a weekend of back-to-back afternoon games today against the league-leading Florida Panthers. Today’s game marks the first time Joe Thornton will be playing against the Sharks since 2003. It’s fine, I’m totally fine, but maybe keep the tissues handy anyway? I just miss him.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of today’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSFL. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET at BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this afternoon’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.