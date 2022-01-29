Deep Blue Sea: Rangers retire Henrik Lundqvist’s no. 30 in pregame ceremony

King Henrik’s reign is officially over.
While the netminder hadn’t been under contract with the New York Rangers since the 2019-20 season, having played his entire career with the club until that point made it certain that when the day would come, Henrik Lundqvist would retire as a Ranger.
Last night, when the Rangers hosted the Minnesota Wild, Lundqvist’s no. 30 was raised to the rafters in a pregame ceremony honoring his career. It is the 11th number to be retired by the Rangers organization.
This moment is what got to me. Lundqvist dropped the ceremonial puck — most nights, that pretend faceoff is taken by team captains, but fellow former-Ranger, Mats Zuccarello, took the faceoff for Minnesota, alongside his friend. This hug is when the tears started:
January 29, 2022
“It’s a huge day for him and his family,’’ Zuccarello told the Star Tribune. “Knowing him for so long, it’s going to be cool for me to experience that and be a part of that.’’
Read more about the ceremony and King Henrik’s incredible career linked below.
News & Notes
- Joe Thornton through the years: A look at the best teams he’s played on in Hall-of-Fame career [The Mercury News]
- Is this Joe Thornton’s year? Florida Panthers might be best team former Shark has ever been on [The Mercury News]
- Wheeler’s 2022 NHL prospect pool rankings: No. 14 San Jose Sharks [The Athletic]
- Why NHL Not Punishing Kane May Not Affect Sharks’ Contract Termination [San Jose Hockey Now]
- Week 16 NHL power rankings: Colorado holds down top spot as All-Star break approaches [The Seattle Times]
- NHL power rankings: Here are our midseason grades for every team [The Athletic]
Blood in the Water
- Henrik Lundqvist’s no. 30 retired by the New York Rangers in emotional pregame ceremony [RMNB]
- New York Rangers raise Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30 to rafters: ‘This is home’ [ESPN]
- Tonight Henrik Lundqvist Gets The Sendoff He Earned and Deserves [Blueshirt Banter]
- Return to New York means Mats Zuccarello can attend friend’s ‘retirement party’ [Star Tribune]
- NHL Star Power Index: Igor Shesterkin taking the league by storm; David Pastrnak continues torrid month [CBS Sports]
- Machine Gun Kelly Set to Perform at 2022 NHL All-Star Game [Loudwire]
- Duhatschek notebook: This NHL season’s surprises, disappointments plus Hart Trophy thoughts [The Athletic]
- Sabres could be without top six goalies against Coyotes on Saturday [NHL.com]
- Kraken at Islanders postponed, rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2 [NHL.com]
- NHL 22’s huge update today adds national teams — women included [Polygon]
- Source: PHFPA and Alex Sinatra to Part Ways [The Ice Garden]
- Where to visit in Buffalo for the All-Star Showcase [The Ice Garden]
- How to Watch Ice Hockey at the Beijing Olympics | Full Schedule, Times, Where to Watch [MLive]
- W. MI hockey official lacing up for her first Olympic Games [Wood TV]
Scores & Recaps
- Detroit Red Wings 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (SO)
- Minnesota Wild 3, New York Rangers 2
- Colorado Avalanche 6, Chicago Blackhawks 4
- Boston Bruins 2, Arizona Coyotes 1
- Washington Capitals 5, Dallas Stars 0
Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!
On the Schedule
- Anaheim Ducks at Ottawa Senators, 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET on CBC, SN, RDS, BSSC, BSSD, ESPN+
- Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on NBCSP, BSW, ESPN+
- Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on CBC, SN, BSMW, ESPN+
- San Jose Sharks at Florida Panthers, 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on BSFL, NBCSCA, ESPN+
- Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on CBC, CITY, TVAS, ESPN+
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on SN, BSDET, ESPN+
- Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on NHLN, BSSUN, ATTSN-RM
- New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on BSSO, MSG+, ESPN+
- Buffalo Sabres at Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on BSAZ, MSG-B, ESPN+
- Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on CBC, SN, CITY, ESPN+
Loading comments...