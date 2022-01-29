Deep Blue Sea: Rangers retire Henrik Lundqvist’s no. 30 in pregame ceremony

King Henrik’s reign is officially over.

While the netminder hadn’t been under contract with the New York Rangers since the 2019-20 season, having played his entire career with the club until that point made it certain that when the day would come, Henrik Lundqvist would retire as a Ranger.

Last night, when the Rangers hosted the Minnesota Wild, Lundqvist’s no. 30 was raised to the rafters in a pregame ceremony honoring his career. It is the 11th number to be retired by the Rangers organization.

This moment is what got to me. Lundqvist dropped the ceremonial puck — most nights, that pretend faceoff is taken by team captains, but fellow former-Ranger, Mats Zuccarello, took the faceoff for Minnesota, alongside his friend. This hug is when the tears started:

“It’s a huge day for him and his family,’’ Zuccarello told the Star Tribune. “Knowing him for so long, it’s going to be cool for me to experience that and be a part of that.’’

Read more about the ceremony and King Henrik’s incredible career linked below.

