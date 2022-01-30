Sharks at Hurricanes: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

Last night was a demoralizing loss to the Florida Panthers and the schedule isn’t going to let the San Jose Sharks relax for a second. A quick trip to North Carolina and the Sharks are hitting the ice again today against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Because of the back-to-back, we’ll have a preview up for you in a few hours, but you can check out last night’s recap here.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSO. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this afternoon’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.