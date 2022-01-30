Deep Blue Sea: Don’t forget to rank Top 25 Sharks Under 25!

We’ve still got plenty of reading material for you below in today’s Deep Blue Sea, but with such a tight turn around on this year’s Top 25 Sharks Under 25 series, we’re going to take this space as a reminder to vote.
Voting this year will be done through Survey Monkey.
Here are some basic guidelines as you vote:
- The survey will technically let you rank all 48 players, but nothing after 25 will be counted OR contribute to a player’s overall rank.
- Users are asked to submit only one ballot. We reserve the right to remove ballots that are incomplete, spam or otherwise determined to be a joke.
- Remember: No. 1 is the best player ranking. We will reveal the series in reverse order, starting with No. 25.
- Ballots are due by noon PT on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
- Once again, that link to vote is here.
For more information about the process, as well as links to biographies for all eligible prospects, click the link below:
Now onto the new and notes.
News & Notes
Blood in the Water
Scores & Recaps
- Anaheim Ducks 2, Ottawa Senators 1
- Los Angeles Kings 3, Philadelphia Flyers 4 (OT)
- Winnipeg Jets 4, St. Louis Blues 1
- San Jose Sharks 4, Florida Panthers 5 (OT)
- Edmonton Oilers 7, Montreal Canadiens 2
- Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Detroit Red Wings 4
- Vegas Golden Knights 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (SO)
- New Jersey Devils 1, Carolina Hurricanes 2
- Buffalo Sabres 3, Arizona Coyotes 1
- Vancouver Canucks 0, Calgary Flames 1 (OT)
Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!
On the Schedule
- Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on NHLN, TVAS, MSG, ROOT-NW
- Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on SN1, ATTSN-PT, BSW, ESPN+
- San Jose Sharks at Carolina Hurricanes, 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on BSSO, NBCSCA, ESPN+
- Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on SN1, BSSW+, NESN, ESPN+
- Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on TSN2, RDS, BSOH, ESPN+
- Minnesota Wild at New York Islanders, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on MSG+, BSN+, BSWI+, ESPN+
- Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ALT2, MSG-B, ESPN+
