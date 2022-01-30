 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Deep Blue Sea: Don’t forget to rank Top 25 Sharks Under 25!

Plus more reminiscing from Joe Thornton, prospects to watch in the Olympics and more in today’s news and notes.

By Sie Morley
Jasper Weatherby #26 of the San Jose Sharks skates onto the ice for the next play against the Pittsburgh Penguins at SAP Center on January 15, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

We’ve still got plenty of reading material for you below in today’s Deep Blue Sea, but with such a tight turn around on this year’s Top 25 Sharks Under 25 series, we’re going to take this space as a reminder to vote.

Voting this year will be done through Survey Monkey.

Here are some basic guidelines as you vote:

  • The survey will technically let you rank all 48 players, but nothing after 25 will be counted OR contribute to a player’s overall rank.
  • Users are asked to submit only one ballot. We reserve the right to remove ballots that are incomplete, spam or otherwise determined to be a joke.
  • Remember: No. 1 is the best player ranking. We will reveal the series in reverse order, starting with No. 25.
  • Ballots are due by noon PT on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
  • Once again, that link to vote is here.

For more information about the process, as well as links to biographies for all eligible prospects, click the link below:

Now onto the new and notes.

News & Notes

Blood in the Water

  • NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, and the Ottawa Senators [NHL Rumors]
  • Zdeno Chara won’t participate in hardest shot at All-Star skills competition [Sportsnet]
  • Former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault [Yahoo! Sports]
  • Inside the NHL: Canucks’ choice of Castonguay resonates to her days at Niagara [The Buffalo News]
  • 8 NHL Prospects to Watch at the 2022 Winter Olympics [Bleacher Report]
  • Why EA Sports NHL decided to add women’s players to NHL 22: ‘Seeing it to be it’ [The Athletic]
  • Law firm investigates Michigan hockey over allegations of COVID deception, toxic environment [MLive]
  • Burnside: Ethan Bear’s Story [NHL.com]
  • Almost 30 Years After Breaking the Ice, Manon Rhéaume Looks at What’s Next for Women’s Hockey [Sports Illustrated]

