Sharks at Red Wings: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are in Hockeytown, ready to face the Detroit Red Wings for the first time since 2019.
Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl
Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Jonathan Dahlen
Andrew Cogliano — Scott Reedy — Matt Nieto
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Jeffrey Viel
Brent Burns — Radim Simek
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Expected Scratches: None
Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)
COVID-19 Protocol: Mario Ferraro, Logan Couture, Lane Pederson
DETROIT RED WINGS
Tyler Bertuzzi — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri — Vladislav Namestnikov — Pius Suter
Michael Rasmussen — Adam Erne — Filip Zadina
Joe Veleno — Carter Rowney — Sam Gagner
Danny DeKeyser — Moritz Seider
Marc Staal — Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle — Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Expected Scratches: Givani Smith
Injured Reserve: Troy Stecher (wrist), Mitchell Stephens (lower body)
COVID-19 Protocol: Nick Leddy
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSDET. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.
Loading comments...