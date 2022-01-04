Sharks at Red Wings: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are in Hockeytown, ready to face the Detroit Red Wings for the first time since 2019.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl

Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Jonathan Dahlen

Andrew Cogliano — Scott Reedy — Matt Nieto

Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Jeffrey Viel

Brent Burns — Radim Simek

Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Mario Ferraro, Logan Couture, Lane Pederson

DETROIT RED WINGS

Tyler Bertuzzi — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri — Vladislav Namestnikov — Pius Suter

Michael Rasmussen — Adam Erne — Filip Zadina

Joe Veleno — Carter Rowney — Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser — Moritz Seider

Marc Staal — Filip Hronek

Jordan Oesterle — Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Expected Scratches: Givani Smith

Injured Reserve: Troy Stecher (wrist), Mitchell Stephens (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Nick Leddy

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSDET. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.