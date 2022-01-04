 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Red Wings: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
Nov 16, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) controls the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks are in Hockeytown, ready to face the Detroit Red Wings for the first time since 2019.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl
Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Jonathan Dahlen
Andrew Cogliano — Scott Reedy — Matt Nieto
Jonah Gadjovich — Jasper Weatherby — Jeffrey Viel

Brent Burns — Radim Simek
Erik Karlsson — Jacob Middleton
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

James Reimer
Adin Hill

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Mario Ferraro, Logan Couture, Lane Pederson

DETROIT RED WINGS

Tyler Bertuzzi — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri — Vladislav Namestnikov — Pius Suter
Michael Rasmussen — Adam Erne — Filip Zadina
Joe Veleno — Carter Rowney — Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser — Moritz Seider
Marc Staal — Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle — Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Expected Scratches: Givani Smith

Injured Reserve: Troy Stecher (wrist), Mitchell Stephens (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Nick Leddy

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSDET. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

