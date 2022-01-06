 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sharks at Sabres: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
/ new
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a save on San Jose Sharks right wing Nick Merkley (10) during the San Jose Sharks game versus the Winnipeg Jets on November 02, 2021,, at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks are trying to get out of a losing slump and who better to get back on track against than the ... [squints] Buffalo Sabres? Sure. The curse of Buffalo should be fine. An inexperienced netminder? Totally not a trap game. They’ll be fine.

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl
Noah Gregor — Jasper Weatherby — Jonathan Dahlen
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Jonah Gadjovich — Scott Reedy — Jeffrey Viel

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

Adin Hill
Zach Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Adam Raska, Jayden Halbgewachs, Nick Merkley

Injured Reserve: James Reimer (lower body), Erik Karlsson (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Logan Couture, Lane Pederson

BUFFALO SABRES

Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Asplund — Dylan Cozens — Vinnie Hinostroza
Brett Murray — Mark Jankowski — Zemgus Girgensons
Ryan MacInnis — Cody Eakin — John Hayden

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Will Butcher — Mark Pysyk
Ethan Prow — Colin Miller

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Malcolm Subban

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Robert Hagg (lower body), Casey Mittelstadt (upper body), Drake Caggiula (upper body), Craig Anderson (upper body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Dustin Tokarski, Jacob Bryson, Kyle Okposo, Casey Fitzgerald, Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Anders Bjork

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and MSG-B. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...