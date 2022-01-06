Sharks at Sabres: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are trying to get out of a losing slump and who better to get back on track against than the ... [squints] Buffalo Sabres? Sure. The curse of Buffalo should be fine. An inexperienced netminder? Totally not a trap game. They’ll be fine.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl
Noah Gregor — Jasper Weatherby — Jonathan Dahlen
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Jonah Gadjovich — Scott Reedy — Jeffrey Viel
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
Adin Hill
Zach Sawchenko
Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Adam Raska, Jayden Halbgewachs, Nick Merkley
Injured Reserve: James Reimer (lower body), Erik Karlsson (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)
COVID-19 Protocol: Logan Couture, Lane Pederson
BUFFALO SABRES
Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Asplund — Dylan Cozens — Vinnie Hinostroza
Brett Murray — Mark Jankowski — Zemgus Girgensons
Ryan MacInnis — Cody Eakin — John Hayden
Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Will Butcher — Mark Pysyk
Ethan Prow — Colin Miller
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Malcolm Subban
Expected Scratches: None
Injured Reserve: Robert Hagg (lower body), Casey Mittelstadt (upper body), Drake Caggiula (upper body), Craig Anderson (upper body)
COVID-19 Protocol: Dustin Tokarski, Jacob Bryson, Kyle Okposo, Casey Fitzgerald, Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Anders Bjork
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and MSG-B. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.
