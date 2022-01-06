Sharks at Sabres: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are trying to get out of a losing slump and who better to get back on track against than the ... [squints] Buffalo Sabres? Sure. The curse of Buffalo should be fine. An inexperienced netminder? Totally not a trap game. They’ll be fine.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl

Noah Gregor — Jasper Weatherby — Jonathan Dahlen

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto

Jonah Gadjovich — Scott Reedy — Jeffrey Viel

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

Adin Hill

Zach Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Adam Raska, Jayden Halbgewachs, Nick Merkley

Injured Reserve: James Reimer (lower body), Erik Karlsson (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Logan Couture, Lane Pederson

BUFFALO SABRES

Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Asplund — Dylan Cozens — Vinnie Hinostroza

Brett Murray — Mark Jankowski — Zemgus Girgensons

Ryan MacInnis — Cody Eakin — John Hayden

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju

Will Butcher — Mark Pysyk

Ethan Prow — Colin Miller

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Malcolm Subban

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Robert Hagg (lower body), Casey Mittelstadt (upper body), Drake Caggiula (upper body), Craig Anderson (upper body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Dustin Tokarski, Jacob Bryson, Kyle Okposo, Casey Fitzgerald, Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Anders Bjork

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and MSG-B. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

