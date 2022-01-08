Sharks at Flyers: Lines, how to watch & open thread

COVID Protocol is growing every day and the San Jose Sharks are rolling with ... interesting center depth tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. It’s Sharkcuda szn again, baby!
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Matt Nieto
Noah Gregor — Scott Reedy — Jonathan Dahlen
Jonah Gadjovich — Nick Merkley — Jeffrey Viel
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
Adin Hill
Zach Sawchenko
Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Adam Raska, Jayden Halbgewachs
Injured Reserve: James Reimer (lower body), Erik Karlsson (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)
COVID-19 Protocol: Logan Couture, Lane Pederson, Nick Bonino
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Cam Atkinson
Max Willman — Kevin Hayes — James van Riemsdyk
Oskar Lindblom — Morgan Frost — Gerry Mayhew
Jackson Cates — Patrick Brown — Zack MacEwen
Cam York — Justin Braun
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle — Kevin Connauton
Martin Jones
Carter Hart
Expected Scratches: None
Injured Reserve: Ryan Ellis (lower body), Sean Couturier (upper body), Nate Thompson (shoulder), Derick Brassard (hip)
COVID-19 Protocol: Ivan Provorov, Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
