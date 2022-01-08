Sharks at Flyers: Lines, how to watch & open thread

COVID Protocol is growing every day and the San Jose Sharks are rolling with ... interesting center depth tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. It’s Sharkcuda szn again, baby!

Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our game preview here.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov

Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Matt Nieto

Noah Gregor — Scott Reedy — Jonathan Dahlen

Jonah Gadjovich — Nick Merkley — Jeffrey Viel

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jaycob Megna — Ryan Merkley

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

Adin Hill

Zach Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Meloche, Adam Raska, Jayden Halbgewachs

Injured Reserve: James Reimer (lower body), Erik Karlsson (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov (upper body), Rudolfs Balcers (lower body)

COVID-19 Protocol: Logan Couture, Lane Pederson, Nick Bonino

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Cam Atkinson

Max Willman — Kevin Hayes — James van Riemsdyk

Oskar Lindblom — Morgan Frost — Gerry Mayhew

Jackson Cates — Patrick Brown — Zack MacEwen

Cam York — Justin Braun

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle — Kevin Connauton

Martin Jones

Carter Hart

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Ryan Ellis (lower body), Sean Couturier (upper body), Nate Thompson (shoulder), Derick Brassard (hip)

COVID-19 Protocol: Ivan Provorov, Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Follow along with all the action in the comment section below.