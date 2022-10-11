Deep Blue Sea: Sharks make final roster cuts

The NHL allowed for the San Jose Sharks to carry four extra players abroad for the season-opening series against the Nashville Predators in Prague, Czechia last weekend, but today is the day that matters for the rest of the league, and the Global Series teams faced a final round of roster cuts.
The hiring of head coach David Quinn — and to a much lesser extent, the hiring of general manager Mike Grier — raised questions about the handling of the prospects he inherited from the previous regime. The organization has had a strong identity for nearly two decades and Doug Wilson’s fingerprints are all over the place.
So perhaps its not unexpected that top forward prospects Thomas Bordeleau and William Eklund were assigned to the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda on Sunday. Less surprisingly, defender Nick Cicek was also re-assigned, while forward Jeffrey Viel and goaltender Aaron Dell were placed on waivers. They cleared on Monday morning and were also re-assigned to the Barracuda.
It’s worth noting that not a single player who made the active roster as of yesterday is waivers exempt, while Eklund and Bordeleau do not require waivers for re-assignment. None of the players who were cut played a regular season game while the team was in Europe, either.
The final steps in shaping the roster involved adding three players to the injured reserve: defenders Markus Nutivaara (lower-body) and Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles) and forward Alexander Barabanov (lower-body). These players did not travel with the team abroad.
On the Schedule
- Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on SN1, TVAS, ESPN
- Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on SN1, TVAS, ESPN
