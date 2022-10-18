Sharks 2, Islanders 5: Terrible Twos

The old adage is “score early, score often,” and in the San Jose Sharks’ case one out of two isn’t enough to scrape together a single win five games deep into the season. An inability to score more than two goals and a series of terrible second periods have led to a pattern of wiping out any lead the team manages with striking first.

Nico Sturm scored the lone goal of the first period, adding to another trend of the team’s fourth line somehow leading the offense. Linemate Evgeny Svechnikov, the other Sharks goal-scorer, kept it going with a tying goal in the second period, as the team quickly found themselves down 2-1.

Svechnikov’s goal however, came in the midst of a period dominated by the New York Islanders. They wasted no time to respond and Oliver Wahlstrom restored the Isles’ lead two minutes later. The finale frame was all New York — Wahlstrom notched a second goal and nearly a third, and as the game wound down, Cal Clutterbuck put it away with an insurance goal.

Despite five goals against, James Reimer was mostly solid in net, especially when challenged 1-on-1 by a player. Tips, redirects and a disconnected defense in front of him led to multiple goals against.

The New York Rangers got next.

STATS

Record: 0-4-0

Streak: L4

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (1 G, 2 A)

Assists Leader: Mario Ferraro (0 G, 3 A)

Power Play: 6.3%

Penalty Kill: 100%

Goals For/60: 1.5

Goals Against/60: 3.5

Shots For/60: 27.25

Shots Against/60: 27.5

LINES

Logan Couture — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc

Luke Kunin — Tomas Hertl — Timo Meier

Nick Bonino — Oskar Lindblom — Matt Nieto

Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Scott Harrington, Noah Gregor

Injured Reserve: Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

STATS

Record: 1-1-0

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Noah Dobson (2 G, 0 A)

Assists Leader: Mathew Barzal (0 G, 3 A)

Power Play: 14.3%

Penalty Kill: 100%

Goals For/60: 4

Goals Against/60: 2

Shots For/60: 35.5

Shots Against/60: 26

LINES

Zach Parise — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Anthony Beauvillier

Oliver Wahlstrom — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Josh Bailey

Matt Martin — Casey Cizikas — Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Robin Salo — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Expected Scratches: Kieffer Bellows, Ross Johnston, Nikita Soshnikov

Injured Reserve: Sebastian Aho (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and MSGSN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!