Maple Leafs at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 2-7-0
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Nico Sturm (4 G, 0 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (3 G, 3 A)
Power Play: 7.4%
Penalty Kill: 96.2%
Goals For/60: 1.89
Goals Against/60: 3
Shots For/60: 26.85
Shots Against/60: 30.62
LINES
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Evgeny Svechnikov
Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Oskar Lindblom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Noah Gregor — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek
Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington
Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Nick Bonino (upper body)
Toronto Maple Leafs
STATS
Record: 4-3-0
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: William Nylander (4 G, 3 A)
Assists Leader: John Tavares (3 G, 5 A)
Power Play: 22.2%
Penalty Kill: 80.8%
Goals For/60: 2.69
Goals Against/60: 2.55
Shots For/60: 31.86
Shots Against/60: 26.62
LINES
Alexander Kerfoot — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson — John Tavares — William Nylander
Zach Aston-Reese — David Kampf — Pierre Engvall
Michael Bunting — Calle Jarnkrok — Denis Malgin
Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie
Rasmus Sandin — Justin Holl
Mark Giordano — Victor Mete
Erik Kallgren
Ilya Samsonov
Expected Scratches: Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, Filip Kral, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured Reserve: Timothy Liljegren (hernia), Jordie Benn (groin), Matt Murray (adductor), Jake Muzzin (neck)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNO. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!
