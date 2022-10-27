Maple Leafs at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

STATS

Record: 2-7-0

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Nico Sturm (4 G, 0 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (3 G, 3 A)

Power Play: 7.4%

Penalty Kill: 96.2%

Goals For/60: 1.89

Goals Against/60: 3

Shots For/60: 26.85

Shots Against/60: 30.62

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Evgeny Svechnikov

Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto

Oskar Lindblom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Noah Gregor — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Nick Bonino (upper body)

STATS

Record: 4-3-0

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: William Nylander (4 G, 3 A)

Assists Leader: John Tavares (3 G, 5 A)

Power Play: 22.2%

Penalty Kill: 80.8%

Goals For/60: 2.69

Goals Against/60: 2.55

Shots For/60: 31.86

Shots Against/60: 26.62

LINES

Alexander Kerfoot — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson — John Tavares — William Nylander

Zach Aston-Reese — David Kampf — Pierre Engvall

Michael Bunting — Calle Jarnkrok — Denis Malgin

Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie

Rasmus Sandin — Justin Holl

Mark Giordano — Victor Mete

Erik Kallgren

Ilya Samsonov

Expected Scratches: Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, Filip Kral, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured Reserve: Timothy Liljegren (hernia), Jordie Benn (groin), Matt Murray (adductor), Jake Muzzin (neck)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNO. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

