Maple Leafs at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 10.

By Sie Morley Updated
San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) during the NHL hockey game between the San Jose Sharks and the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 26th, 2021 at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 2-7-0
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Nico Sturm (4 G, 0 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (3 G, 3 A)
Power Play: 7.4%
Penalty Kill: 96.2%
Goals For/60: 1.89
Goals Against/60: 3
Shots For/60: 26.85
Shots Against/60: 30.62

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Evgeny Svechnikov
Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Oskar Lindblom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Noah Gregor — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Nick Bonino (upper body)

Toronto Maple Leafs

STATS

Record: 4-3-0
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: William Nylander (4 G, 3 A)
Assists Leader: John Tavares (3 G, 5 A)
Power Play: 22.2%
Penalty Kill: 80.8%
Goals For/60: 2.69
Goals Against/60: 2.55
Shots For/60: 31.86
Shots Against/60: 26.62

LINES

Alexander Kerfoot — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson — John Tavares — William Nylander
Zach Aston-Reese — David Kampf — Pierre Engvall
Michael Bunting — Calle Jarnkrok — Denis Malgin

Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie
Rasmus Sandin — Justin Holl
Mark Giordano — Victor Mete

Erik Kallgren
Ilya Samsonov

Expected Scratches: Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, Filip Kral, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured Reserve: Timothy Liljegren (hernia), Jordie Benn (groin), Matt Murray (adductor), Jake Muzzin (neck)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNO. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

