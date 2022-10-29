Lightning at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 3-7-0

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (4 G, 5 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (4 G, 5 A)

Power Play: 13.3%

Penalty Kill: 93.3%

Goals For/60: 2.09

Goals Against/60: 2.99

Shots For/60: 27.22

Shots Against/60: 30.01

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Evgeny Svechnikov

Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto

Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington, Noah Gregor

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

STATS

Record: 4-4-0

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Steven Stamkos (7 G, 2 A)

Assists Leader: Nikita Kucherov (2 G, 9 A)

Power Play: 25%

Penalty Kill: 82.1%

Goals For/60: 2.99

Goals Against/60: 3.11

Shots For/60: 31.36

Shots Against/60: 32.73

LINES

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos — Nicholas Paul — Alex Killorn

Cole Koepke — Vladislav Namestnikov — Ross Colton

Pat Maroon — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Victor Hedman — Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev — Nick Perbix

Ian Cole — Cal Foote

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Expected Scratches: Philippe Myers, Haydn Fleury

Injured Reserve: Anthony Cirelli (shoulder), Zach Bogosian (shoulder)

How to Watch

Today’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, BSSUNX, SN and SN1. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and 102.5 MHz. Puck drop is at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!