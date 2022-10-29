 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 11.

By Sie Morley
San Jose Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna (24) checks Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the NHL Hockey match between the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks on February 1, 2022 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 3-7-0
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (4 G, 5 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (4 G, 5 A)
Power Play: 13.3%
Penalty Kill: 93.3%
Goals For/60: 2.09
Goals Against/60: 2.99
Shots For/60: 27.22
Shots Against/60: 30.01

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Evgeny Svechnikov
Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington, Noah Gregor

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

Tampa Bay Lightning

STATS

Record: 4-4-0
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Steven Stamkos (7 G, 2 A)
Assists Leader: Nikita Kucherov (2 G, 9 A)
Power Play: 25%
Penalty Kill: 82.1%
Goals For/60: 2.99
Goals Against/60: 3.11
Shots For/60: 31.36
Shots Against/60: 32.73

LINES

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos — Nicholas Paul — Alex Killorn
Cole Koepke — Vladislav Namestnikov — Ross Colton
Pat Maroon — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Victor Hedman — Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev — Nick Perbix
Ian Cole — Cal Foote

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

Expected Scratches: Philippe Myers, Haydn Fleury

Injured Reserve: Anthony Cirelli (shoulder), Zach Bogosian (shoulder)

How to Watch

Today’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, BSSUNX, SN and SN1. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and 102.5 MHz. Puck drop is at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

