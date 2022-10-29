Lightning at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 3-7-0
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (4 G, 5 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (4 G, 5 A)
Power Play: 13.3%
Penalty Kill: 93.3%
Goals For/60: 2.09
Goals Against/60: 2.99
Shots For/60: 27.22
Shots Against/60: 30.01
LINES
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Evgeny Svechnikov
Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington, Noah Gregor
Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)
Tampa Bay Lightning
STATS
Record: 4-4-0
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Steven Stamkos (7 G, 2 A)
Assists Leader: Nikita Kucherov (2 G, 9 A)
Power Play: 25%
Penalty Kill: 82.1%
Goals For/60: 2.99
Goals Against/60: 3.11
Shots For/60: 31.36
Shots Against/60: 32.73
LINES
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos — Nicholas Paul — Alex Killorn
Cole Koepke — Vladislav Namestnikov — Ross Colton
Pat Maroon — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry
Victor Hedman — Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev — Nick Perbix
Ian Cole — Cal Foote
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Expected Scratches: Philippe Myers, Haydn Fleury
Injured Reserve: Anthony Cirelli (shoulder), Zach Bogosian (shoulder)
How to Watch
Today’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, BSSUNX, SN and SN1. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and 102.5 MHz. Puck drop is at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
