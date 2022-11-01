 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ducks at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 12.

By Sie Morley Updated
Apr 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hunter Drew (72) and San Jose Sharks left wing Jonah Gadjovich (42) fight during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 3-8-0
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (6 G, 5 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (6 G, 5 A)
Power Play: 15.2%
Penalty Kill: 93.8%
Goals For/60: 2.18
Goals Against/60: 3.08
Shots For/60: 27.2
Shots Against/60: 29.65

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Evgeny Svechnikov
Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington, Noah Gregor

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

Anaheim Ducks

STATS

Record: 2-6-1
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Trevor Zegras (6 G, 1 A)
Assists Leader: Troy Terry (4 G, 6 A)
Power Play: 7.7%
Penalty Kill: 63.6%
Goals For/60: 2.19
Goals Against/60: 4.16
Shots For/60: 26.82
Shots Against/60: 36.67

LINES

Max Comtois — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry
Mason McTavish — Ryan Strome — Frank Vatrano
Max Jones — Isac Lundestrom — Pavol Regenda
Adam Henrique — Derek Grant — Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler — Dmitry Kulikov
Simon Benoit — John Klingberg
Nathan Beaulieu — Kevin Shattenkirk

John Gibson
Anthony Stolarz

Expected Scratches: Brett Leason, Colton White

Injured Reserve: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Streaming is available with a subscription to Sling TV. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and Ducks Stream. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!

