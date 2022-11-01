Ducks at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 3-8-0

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (6 G, 5 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (6 G, 5 A)

Power Play: 15.2%

Penalty Kill: 93.8%

Goals For/60: 2.18

Goals Against/60: 3.08

Shots For/60: 27.2

Shots Against/60: 29.65

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Evgeny Svechnikov

Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto

Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington, Noah Gregor

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

STATS

Record: 2-6-1

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Trevor Zegras (6 G, 1 A)

Assists Leader: Troy Terry (4 G, 6 A)

Power Play: 7.7%

Penalty Kill: 63.6%

Goals For/60: 2.19

Goals Against/60: 4.16

Shots For/60: 26.82

Shots Against/60: 36.67

LINES

Max Comtois — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry

Mason McTavish — Ryan Strome — Frank Vatrano

Max Jones — Isac Lundestrom — Pavol Regenda

Adam Henrique — Derek Grant — Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler — Dmitry Kulikov

Simon Benoit — John Klingberg

Nathan Beaulieu — Kevin Shattenkirk

John Gibson

Anthony Stolarz

Expected Scratches: Brett Leason, Colton White

Injured Reserve: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Streaming is available with a subscription to Sling TV. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and Ducks Stream. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

