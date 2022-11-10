 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks at Blues: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 15.

By Sie Morley
Ryan O’Reilly #90 of the St. Louis Blues and Jaycob Megna #24 of the San Jose Sharks go for the puck at SAP Center on April 21, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 3-8-3
Streak: L4
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 9 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 9 A)
Power Play: 18.6%
Penalty Kill: 92.3%
Goals For/60: 2.52
Goals Against/60: 3.22
Shots For/60: 30.53
Shots Against/60: 30.81

LINES

TBD

St. Louis Blues

STATS

Record: 3-8-0
Streak: L8
Goals Leader: Vladimir Tarasenko (4 G, 5 A)
Assists Leader: Justin Faulk (3 G, 7 A)
Power Play: 20.7%
Penalty Kill: 70.8%
Goals For/60: 2.08
Goals Against/60: 3.90
Shots For/60: 29.0
Shots Against/60: 31.99

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSMW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and 101 ESPN. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

