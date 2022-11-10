Sharks at Blues: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 3-8-3

Streak: L4

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 9 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 9 A)

Power Play: 18.6%

Penalty Kill: 92.3%

Goals For/60: 2.52

Goals Against/60: 3.22

Shots For/60: 30.53

Shots Against/60: 30.81

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 3-8-0

Streak: L8

Goals Leader: Vladimir Tarasenko (4 G, 5 A)

Assists Leader: Justin Faulk (3 G, 7 A)

Power Play: 20.7%

Penalty Kill: 70.8%

Goals For/60: 2.08

Goals Against/60: 3.90

Shots For/60: 29.0

Shots Against/60: 31.99

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSMW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and 101 ESPN. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!