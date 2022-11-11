Sharks at Stars: Lines, how to watch & open thread

STATS

Record: 3-9-3

Streak: L5

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 11 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 11 A)

Power Play: 18.6%

Penalty Kill: 90.2%

Goals For/60: 2.55

Goals Against/60: 3.34

Shots For/60: 30.50

Shots Against/60: 30.96

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc

Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Oskar Lindblom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Matt Benning — Mario Ferraro

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Scott Harrington, Evgeny Svechnikov, Steven Lorentz

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

STATS

Record: 8-4-1

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Jason Roberston (9 G, 10 A)

Assists Leader: Roope Hintz (5 G, 12 A)

Power Play: 28.6%

Penalty Kill: 84.9%

Goals For/60: 3.60

Goals Against/60: 2.45

Shots For/60: 30.16

Shots Against/60: 30.93

LINES

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matej Blumel

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Ty Dellandrea

Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening — Joel Kiviranta

Miro Heiskanen — Colin Miller

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Expected Scratches: Joel Hanley

Injured Reserve: Denis Gurianov (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

