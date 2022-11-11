Sharks at Stars: Lines, how to watch & open thread

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 3-9-3
Streak: L5
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 11 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 11 A)
Power Play: 18.6%
Penalty Kill: 90.2%
Goals For/60: 2.55
Goals Against/60: 3.34
Shots For/60: 30.50
Shots Against/60: 30.96
LINES
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Oskar Lindblom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Jonah Gadjovich
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Matt Benning — Mario Ferraro
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Scott Harrington, Evgeny Svechnikov, Steven Lorentz
Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)
Dallas Stars
STATS
Record: 8-4-1
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Jason Roberston (9 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Roope Hintz (5 G, 12 A)
Power Play: 28.6%
Penalty Kill: 84.9%
Goals For/60: 3.60
Goals Against/60: 2.45
Shots For/60: 30.16
Shots Against/60: 30.93
LINES
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matej Blumel
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Ty Dellandrea
Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening — Joel Kiviranta
Miro Heiskanen — Colin Miller
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Expected Scratches: Joel Hanley
Injured Reserve: Denis Gurianov (upper body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!
Loading comments...