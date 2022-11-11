 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sharks at Stars: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 16.

By Sie Morley Updated
/ new
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars handles the puck against the San Jose Sharks at the American Airlines Center on April 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 3-9-3
Streak: L5
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 11 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 11 A)
Power Play: 18.6%
Penalty Kill: 90.2%
Goals For/60: 2.55
Goals Against/60: 3.34
Shots For/60: 30.50
Shots Against/60: 30.96

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Oskar Lindblom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Matt Benning — Mario Ferraro
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Scott Harrington, Evgeny Svechnikov, Steven Lorentz

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

Dallas Stars

STATS

Record: 8-4-1
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Jason Roberston (9 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Roope Hintz (5 G, 12 A)
Power Play: 28.6%
Penalty Kill: 84.9%
Goals For/60: 3.60
Goals Against/60: 2.45
Shots For/60: 30.16
Shots Against/60: 30.93

LINES

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matej Blumel
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Ty Dellandrea
Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening — Joel Kiviranta

Miro Heiskanen — Colin Miller
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger

Expected Scratches: Joel Hanley

Injured Reserve: Denis Gurianov (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...