Deep Blue Sea: Stars wear helmet sticker honoring Bryan Marchment

The Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks have shared a lot of history — both teams came up through the 90s in non-traditional markets, and have shared a number of players and staff members, including current head coach Peter DeBoer, who was once the Sharks’ bench boss.
The two clubs were connected once again last night, as the Stars wore a version of the helmet stickers the Sharks have been wearing all season to honor longtime scout Bryan Marchment, who died unexpectedly ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.
Marchment’s son Mason signed a four-year deal with Dallas as an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 27-year-old winger understandably hasn’t been able to talk about his father’s death publicly yet, declining to comment on it in a recent profile by ESPN’s Kristen Shelton. I highly recommend taking the time to read the full piece, but I also want to highlight this really beautiful bit of writing:
It was six days after Bryan’s death that Marchment signed with the Stars. Even if dad never got the chance to see him in that uniform, there’s no doubt who Marchment is thinking about every night on that ice. Or that a proud father is watching him from somewhere.
“He’s playing for his dad,” [Sam] Reinhart said. “He’s got that extra incentive. For people to finally notice him, it’s definitely time for him to get some recognition. I’m thrilled to see him doing well. He’s got a massive fan in me and all the support in the world from me.”
With a roster led by former Sharks captain Joe Pavelski, it’s no surprise that the club made such a kind gesture. Marchment was hired two years after Pavelski made his debut with San Jose.
I’ve reached out for a better picture of the helmet stickers featured in last night’s game, but they appear to be a white version of the same design used by the Sharks this season:
Ahead of tonight’s Home Opener, the #SJSharks took a moment to honor Bryan Marchment in a moment of silence.— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 15, 2022
Miss you everyday, Mush pic.twitter.com/HIhuBpWcR8
News & Notes
- WATCH: Logan Couture nets Gordie Howe hat trick against Stars [Fear The Fin]
- Comeback Falls Short, Stars Lose 5-4 to Sharks [Defending Big D]
- Logan Couture’s Gordie Howe hat-trick helps Sharks end losing skid [The Mercury News]
- Sharks Snap 5-Game Losing Streak, Pull Out 5-4 Win [San Jose Hockey Now]
- Every NHL Team’s Red Flag One Month into the Season [Bleacher Report]
Blood in the Water
- Inside Mason Marchment’s hockey journey [ESPN]
- Wild reportedly could trade Dumba, even if team is winning [Hockey Wilderness]
- Kirby Dach might be a winger on paper, but he isn’t always one on the ice [Eyes On The Prize]
- Erik Haula: The Unluckiest Active New Jersey Devil So Far This Season [All About The Jersey]
- After an awful start for the Columbus Blue Jackets, which players are actually performing well? [The Cannon]
- Pollock to referee 1,500th NHL game after bad luck turned to good fortune [NHL.com]
- Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages [Yahoo! Sports]
- NHL, NHLPA delay World Cup of Hockey by one year to February 2025 [Sportsnet]
- Retired NHL defenseman P.K. Subban hired full-time by ESPN [USA Today]
- The best midseason coaching changes in recent NHL history [Yahoo! Sports]
- More Than 7,000 Kids Try Hockey For First Time [USA Hockey]
Recaps & Scores
- Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
- Tampa Bay Lightning 1, Washington Capitals 5
- San Jose Sharks 5, Dallas Stars 4
- Minnesota Wild 1, Seattle Kraken 0
Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!
On the Schedule
- Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on NHLN, TVAS2, NBCSP, TSN5
- Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on SN, BSFL, ESPN+
- Arizona Coyotes at New Jersey Devils, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on MSGSN, BSAZ, ESPN+
- Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on MSG-B, NESN, ESPN+
- Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on NHLN, CITY, SNE, TVAS, ATTSN-PT
- Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, ESPN+
- Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on MSGSN2, BSOH, ESPN+
- New York Rangers at Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on BSSO, MSG, ESPN+
- Carolina Hurricanes at Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on ALT, BSSO, ESPN+
- Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on BSSC, NBCSCH, ESPN+
- St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on ATTSN-RM, BSMW, ESPN+
- Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on CBC, SN, CITY, ESPN+
- Detroit Red Wings at Los Angeles Kings, 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET on BSW, BSDET, ESPN+
Loading comments...