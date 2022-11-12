Deep Blue Sea: Stars wear helmet sticker honoring Bryan Marchment

The Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks have shared a lot of history — both teams came up through the 90s in non-traditional markets, and have shared a number of players and staff members, including current head coach Peter DeBoer, who was once the Sharks’ bench boss.

The two clubs were connected once again last night, as the Stars wore a version of the helmet stickers the Sharks have been wearing all season to honor longtime scout Bryan Marchment, who died unexpectedly ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Marchment’s son Mason signed a four-year deal with Dallas as an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 27-year-old winger understandably hasn’t been able to talk about his father’s death publicly yet, declining to comment on it in a recent profile by ESPN’s Kristen Shelton. I highly recommend taking the time to read the full piece, but I also want to highlight this really beautiful bit of writing:

It was six days after Bryan’s death that Marchment signed with the Stars. Even if dad never got the chance to see him in that uniform, there’s no doubt who Marchment is thinking about every night on that ice. Or that a proud father is watching him from somewhere. “He’s playing for his dad,” [Sam] Reinhart said. “He’s got that extra incentive. For people to finally notice him, it’s definitely time for him to get some recognition. I’m thrilled to see him doing well. He’s got a massive fan in me and all the support in the world from me.”

With a roster led by former Sharks captain Joe Pavelski, it’s no surprise that the club made such a kind gesture. Marchment was hired two years after Pavelski made his debut with San Jose.

I’ve reached out for a better picture of the helmet stickers featured in last night’s game, but they appear to be a white version of the same design used by the Sharks this season:

Ahead of tonight’s Home Opener, the #SJSharks took a moment to honor Bryan Marchment in a moment of silence.



Miss you everyday, Mush pic.twitter.com/HIhuBpWcR8 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 15, 2022

