Keeping Up With The Pups: Mason Beaupit traded to Winnipeg Ice

The silver lining of not making the playoffs for three straight seasons is that the organization will trend toward higher draft picks to restock the draft pipeline. Once a month in “Keeping Up With The Pups,” we will check in on some San Jose Sharks prospects and how their seasons are going.

Now that everyone is home and settled into their junior teams, the season outlook is starting to come into view for these future Sharks.

Mason Beaupit

Goaltender, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

2022 fourth-round pick

Season Stats

9 games

Record: 0-8

.833 SV%

5.58 GAA

The big news is Mason Beaupit was traded from the Spokane Chiefs to the Winnipeg Ice.

TRADE ALERT



The Chiefs have acquired G Dawson Cowan, as well as a 4th-round pick (2025) and a 3rd- and 6th-round pick (2026) from @WHLWpgICE in exchange for G Mason Beaupit and an 8th-round pick (2023).



https://t.co/P8n2DW8AUx#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/fLbj6PWoK8 — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) November 10, 2022

Beaupit was not off to a good season, playing behind a team that was also struggling. Winnipeg is one of the best teams in the WHL, if not the entire CHL. If nothing else, this move should help a young netminder who might be struggling with confidence after starting the season 0-8 and posting the rough numbers that Beaupit had.

Joey Muldowney

Right Wing, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

2022 sixth-round pick

Season stats

14 games

4 goals

3 assists

Joey Muldowney is currently the Buccaneers’ third-highest scorer and has been a consistent contributor all year. He scored the game-winner in a shootout last Friday and also signed his letter of commitment to the University of Connecticut on Friday, where he will begin his NCAA career next year.

Ethan Cardwell

Right Wing, Barrie Colts (OHL)

2021 fourth-round pick

Season stats

10 games

6 goals

13 assists

The question of how Ethan Cardwell would handle going back to Barrie after being one of the final cuts of the San Jose Barracuda seems to be answered with: not too shabby. He is currently producing below a two-point-per-game pace to start his season.

Ethan Cardwell's 2 goals from yesterday! pic.twitter.com/cLAHqd45uD — Locked on Sharks (@LockedOnSharks) November 13, 2022

Cardwell is on the Brandon Coe plan of going back for one more year to dominate juniors. Coe finished with 101 points last season. Cardwell is currently on pace for 120 so far.

Liam Gilmartin

Left Wing, Erie Otters (OHL)

2021 sixth-round pick

Season stats

17 games

5 goals

6 assists

Liam Gilmartin was traded from the London Knights to the Erie Otters right before the season started. It took a few games for Gilmartin to get acclimated to his new team, but he has been a great addition to the Otters. Playing on the top line, in three games from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29, he scored 2 goals and 4 assists.

Look at the hand-eye on Gilmartin!



The @SanJoseSharks prospect with a nice tip to put the @ErieOtters up 3-1 and the crowd is buzzing pic.twitter.com/HXrCzZyYIC — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 23, 2022

Strauss Mann

Goaltender, Wichita Thunder (ECHL)

Undrafted Free Agent

Season Stats

4 games

Record: 2-0

.940 SV%

2.24 GAA

With Aaron Dell and Eetu Makiniemi ahead of him on the depth chart. Strauss Mann started the season with the Sharks' newest ECHL affiliate, the Wichita Thunder. He responded by being named the ECHL rookie of the month in his four starts.

He was recalled by the San Jose Barracuda and responded with a spectacular 32-save performance against the Ontario Reign, as the ‘Cuda snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 overtime win.

Barracuda Notes

Tristen Robins and Thomas Bordeleau are tied for seventh among rookies with four goals.

William Eklund is ninth among rookies with shots on goal with 28.

After finally getting in the line-up, Ozzy Wiesblatt responded with a goal and an assist in two games.

Prospects I’m keeping an eye on over the next month:

Jake Furlong, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL): The Mooseheads are off to a fast start and are the fourth-best team in all of the Q. Furlong has had a solid start to the season, notching 12 points in 18 games, but for a team that is averaging four goals per game, you’d expect his points to be a bit higher as one of the top blueliners.

Cam Lund, Northeastern University (NCAA): Following a great start, Lund slowed down a bit and was shuffled down the line-up. He responded with a hat trick — including the game-tying goal with less than four seconds remaining, as well as a game-clincher in the shootout. Hopefully this moment can be the springboard moment for the freshman forward.