Deep Blue Sea: Karlsson pens tribute to Daniel Alfredsson

The 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame class is filled with, well ... Hall of Famers is the only compliment large enough to describe it, but that’s sort of using a word to define itself. Between Herb Carnegie, Riikka Sallinen, Roberto Luongo and the Sedins, let’s just say that’s a lot of talent being recognized at tonight’s induction celebration.

The final member of the class, Daniel Alfredsson, has a personal connection to Erik Karlsson. Not only did he announce that the Ottawa Senators would be drafting Karlsson with the 15th overall selection in 2008, he was a mentor and friend during Karlsson’s time in Ottawa, and even served as the best man in Karlsson’s wedding.

So Karlsson penned a Players’ Tribune article in honor of Alfredsson becoming an official Hockey Hall of Famer. Get ready, it’s a real tear-jerker, especially this beautiful ending:

When I got the C in Ottawa, I knew what it meant because of everything I’d learned from him. His connection with the city became mine, and we both still call the city home. I’ll always love Ottawa, and that’s in part because of Alfie. The day he retired as a Senator in 2014, the whole night was supposed to be about him. And rightfully so. But I remember getting to the rink and all his boys were wearing my jersey. Not their dad’s — mine. I had just become the captain a few months earlier, and I knew that Alfie meant it as a gesture to everyone. As if to say, My time is done, let’s get behind Erik and the team. Even up to his very last day as a Senator, he still had my back. That’s just who he is. He’s “Uncle Alfie” to my kids, and when they get old enough to know him better, they’re going to realize that he’s a wonderful man. A great father, a great husband, a great human being. He treated everybody with respect. He knew right from wrong. He cared passionately about the game of hockey and the city of Ottawa. He still does. It feels incredible to say that my best friend is going into the Hall of Fame.

