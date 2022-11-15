Sharks at Golden Knights: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 5-9-3

Streak: W2

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 12 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 12 A)

Power Play: 18.8%

Penalty Kill: 90.9%

Goals For/60: 2.65

Goals Against/60: 3.28

Shots For/60: 30.01

Shots Against/60: 30.64

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 13-3-0

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Jack Eichel (9 G, 10 A)

Assists Leader: Alex Pietrangelo (1 G, 12 A)

Power Play: 23.9%

Penalty Kill: 76.9%

Goals For/60: 3.66

Goals Against/60: 2.30

Shots For/60: 33.32

Shots Against/60: 29.91

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-RM. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

