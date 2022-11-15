 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks at Golden Knights: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 18.

By Sie Morley
Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights gets a shot on goal between Alexander Barabanov #94 and Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game at SAP Center on October 25, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 5-9-3
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 12 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 12 A)
Power Play: 18.8%
Penalty Kill: 90.9%
Goals For/60: 2.65
Goals Against/60: 3.28
Shots For/60: 30.01
Shots Against/60: 30.64

LINES

TBD

Vegas Golden Knights

STATS

Record: 13-3-0
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Jack Eichel (9 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Alex Pietrangelo (1 G, 12 A)
Power Play: 23.9%
Penalty Kill: 76.9%
Goals For/60: 3.66
Goals Against/60: 2.30
Shots For/60: 33.32
Shots Against/60: 29.91

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-RM. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

