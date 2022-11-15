Sharks at Golden Knights: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 5-9-3
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 12 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 12 A)
Power Play: 18.8%
Penalty Kill: 90.9%
Goals For/60: 2.65
Goals Against/60: 3.28
Shots For/60: 30.01
Shots Against/60: 30.64
LINES
TBD
Vegas Golden Knights
STATS
Record: 13-3-0
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Jack Eichel (9 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Alex Pietrangelo (1 G, 12 A)
Power Play: 23.9%
Penalty Kill: 76.9%
Goals For/60: 3.66
Goals Against/60: 2.30
Shots For/60: 33.32
Shots Against/60: 29.91
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-RM. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!