Deep Blue Sea: Nick Cicek to make NHL debut against Vegas

The San Jose Sharks are closing out a four-game road trip in Vegas tonight, and head coach David Quinn will need to make some changes to his winning-streak line-up. Defender Radim Simek was injured in Sunday’s tilt against the Minnesota Wild from a hit to the head by forward Mason Shaw, who received no supplemental discipline for the high hit.

Punishment for Shaw or not, the Sharks are still going to need to shuffle the deck a bit without Simek. Scott Harrington made the trip as an extra defender, but being a little closer to home allowed for an easy call-up from the San Jose Barracuda.

Nick Cicek has been tapped to make his NHL debut tonight in Simek’s stead. The former Portland Winterhawks captain signed as an undrafted free agent with then-interim general manager Joe Will last April. His two-year deal carries an annual cap hit of $835,000. The 22-year-old remains waiver exempt, with a $80,000 minors salary.

In 10 AHL games so far this season, Cicek has been scoreless, serving 10 penalty minutes and skating a -4 rating, with nine shots on goal. He last played on Sunday in a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Eagles, where he logged one shot and one minor penalty.

