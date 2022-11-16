Deep Blue Sea: Grier listening to offers on Karlsson

Erik Karlsson is popping off this season, and with the San Jose Sharks in rebuild mode, the question of his future has been a topic of conversation — so much so that general manager Mike Grier was asked if he was listening to offers on the two-time Norris winning defender.

Before we get to his answer, a little reminder that Karlsson has a full no-movement clause and if the circumstances surrounding the trade that brought him to San Jose from Ottawa still hold true, it’s unlikely Karlsson is interested in the rigamarole of joining another team. Even with his approval aside, making a trade work would be incredibly difficult.

That said, Grier is hearing all offers:

“I’ll listen, but at the end of the day too, a lot will depend on Erik too,” Grier said after the NHL GM meeting Tuesday. “He’s got the trade protection and [has control over] what he wants to do. I know right now he’s happy. He’s happy in San Jose. His family’s happy there. And we’re thrilled with how he’s playing.”

Is there anything significant to take from this quote in regards to Karlsson’s future? I don’t believe so. I would hope that Grier is listening to all offers — the team is rebuilding, basically nothing should be off the table, save the highest-end of young talent in the organization right now. That’s being a good GM.

But that doesn’t mean Karlsson is actively being shopped. And if last night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights proved anything, it’s that the offense starts with Karlsson. The blueliner was acquired to be part of the team’s future. Grier traded Brent Burns and kept Karlsson. There’s simply no replacing him on this team.

If there’s any hope of coming out of the rebuild, Karlsson is a huge piece of that. So let’s cool the jets on the trade talk for now, eh?

Tonight in Las Vegas, #SJSharks Marc-Edouard Vlasic will skate in his 1,179th regular season game with SJ, tying him for 7th in NHL history for games by a defenseman with one team (Chris Phillips, #GoSensGo). #NHLStats #HockeyTwitter — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) November 15, 2022

