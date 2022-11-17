Red Wings at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 6-9-3
Streak: W3
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 14 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 14 A)
Power Play: 20.0%
Penalty Kill: 91.5%
Goals For/60: 2.78
Goals Against/60: 3.21
Shots For/60: 29.95
Shots Against/60: 30.39
LINES
TBD
Detroit Red Wings
STATS
Record: 7-5-4
Streak: L4
Goals Leader: Dominik Kubalik (7 G, 11 A)
Assists Leader: Dominik Kubalik (7 G, 11 A)
Power Play: 19.7%
Penalty Kill: 78.4%
Goals For/60: 2.83
Goals Against/60: 3.20
Shots For/60: 28.48
Shots Against/60: 32.05
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSDET. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
