Red Wings at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 6-9-3

Streak: W3

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 14 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 14 A)

Power Play: 20.0%

Penalty Kill: 91.5%

Goals For/60: 2.78

Goals Against/60: 3.21

Shots For/60: 29.95

Shots Against/60: 30.39

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 7-5-4

Streak: L4

Goals Leader: Dominik Kubalik (7 G, 11 A)

Assists Leader: Dominik Kubalik (7 G, 11 A)

Power Play: 19.7%

Penalty Kill: 78.4%

Goals For/60: 2.83

Goals Against/60: 3.20

Shots For/60: 28.48

Shots Against/60: 32.05

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSDET. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!