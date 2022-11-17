Sharks place Scott Harrington on waivers

After Nick Cicek made his NHL debut against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, skipping the line to replace an injured Radim Simek, the San Jose Sharks have placed defender Scott Harrington on waivers.

Signed to a one-year, two-way deal out of the 2022 training camp following his performance on a professional try-out agreement, Harrington has recorded one assist and two shots in two regular season appearances with the Sharks.

If unclaimed, he’ll be reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda, who might be in need of a blueliner as they prepare to leave for a five-game road trip, starting Saturday in Tucson.

Sharks are short 3 defensemen (Knyzhov, Nutivaara, Simek), but the Barracuda might be short too (Hatakka is out, Pouliot left the game last night + Merkley looked in pain after the game was over from a slash on his wrist). Cuda are in Tucson this weekend - might need a body. https://t.co/JHa9rGGViD — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) November 17, 2022

Last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets organization, Harrington appeared in 50 games for the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League, where he posted seven points (3 goals, 4 assists). Though his place within the organization is up in the air until tomorrow, his possible reassignment to the Barracuda could mean another veteran presence on the blue line for the AHL club.

However, it’s also possible he returns to Ohio, as the Blue Jackets have been racking up injuries early in the season. Harrington could offer a cheap temporary relief to a line-up that is barely holding on.

Harrington carries a $750,000 cap hit, with a $350,000 minors salary. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent next summer.