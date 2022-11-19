Rangers at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 6-10-3
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 17 A)
Power Play: 19.6%
Penalty Kill: 92.0%
Goals For/60: 2.84
Goals Against/60: 3.41
Shots For/60: 29.7
Shots Against/60: 29.9
LINES
TBD
New York Rangers
STATS
Record: 8-4-6
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Mika Zibanejad (10 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Artemi Panarin (5 G, 17 A)
Power Play: 24.6%
Penalty Kill: 82.8%
Goals For/60: 2.96
Goals Against/60: 2.74
Shots For/60: 33.66
Shots Against/60: 28.02
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and MSG. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
