Rangers at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 6-10-3

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 17 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 17 A)

Power Play: 19.6%

Penalty Kill: 92.0%

Goals For/60: 2.84

Goals Against/60: 3.41

Shots For/60: 29.7

Shots Against/60: 29.9

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 8-4-6

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Mika Zibanejad (10 G, 10 A)

Assists Leader: Artemi Panarin (5 G, 17 A)

Power Play: 24.6%

Penalty Kill: 82.8%

Goals For/60: 2.96

Goals Against/60: 2.74

Shots For/60: 33.66

Shots Against/60: 28.02

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and MSG. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!