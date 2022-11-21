Senators at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 6-11-3

Streak: L2

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 17 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 17 A)

Power Play: 19.2%

Penalty Kill: 92.5%

Goals For/60: 2.75

Goals Against/60: 3.34

Shots For/60: 29.37

Shots Against/60: 30.55

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 6-10-11

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Claude Giroux (8 G, 10 A)

Assists Leader: Brady Tkachuk (7 G, 14 A)

Power Play: 22.2%

Penalty Kill: 77.9%

Goals For/60: 3.28

Goals Against/60: 3.46

Shots For/60: 32.39

Shots Against/60: 33.91

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, TSN5 and RDS. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and TSN 1200 Ottawa. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!