Senators at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 6-11-3
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 17 A)
Power Play: 19.2%
Penalty Kill: 92.5%
Goals For/60: 2.75
Goals Against/60: 3.34
Shots For/60: 29.37
Shots Against/60: 30.55
LINES
TBD
Ottawa Senators
STATS
Record: 6-10-11
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Claude Giroux (8 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Brady Tkachuk (7 G, 14 A)
Power Play: 22.2%
Penalty Kill: 77.9%
Goals For/60: 3.28
Goals Against/60: 3.46
Shots For/60: 32.39
Shots Against/60: 33.91
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, TSN5 and RDS. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and TSN 1200 Ottawa. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
