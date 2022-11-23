Sharks at Kraken: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 7-11-3

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 18 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 18 A)

Power Play: 20.0%

Penalty Kill: 92.7%

Goals For/60: 2.86

Goals Against/60: 3.23

Shots For/60: 29.44

Shots Against/60: 30.89

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 10-5-3

Streak: W2

Goals Leader: Jared McCann (7 G, 3 A)

Assists Leader: Andre Burakovsky (4 G, 11 A)

Power Play: 22.6%

Penalty Kill: 74.6%

Goals For/60: 3.19

Goals Against/60: 2.70

Shots For/60: 29.17

Shots Against/60: 27.25

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ROOT-NW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

