Sharks at Kraken: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 7-11-3
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 18 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 18 A)
Power Play: 20.0%
Penalty Kill: 92.7%
Goals For/60: 2.86
Goals Against/60: 3.23
Shots For/60: 29.44
Shots Against/60: 30.89
LINES
TBD
Seattle Kraken
STATS
Record: 10-5-3
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Jared McCann (7 G, 3 A)
Assists Leader: Andre Burakovsky (4 G, 11 A)
Power Play: 22.6%
Penalty Kill: 74.6%
Goals For/60: 3.19
Goals Against/60: 2.70
Shots For/60: 29.17
Shots Against/60: 27.25
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ROOT-NW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
