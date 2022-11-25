 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kings at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 23.

By Sie Morley
Carl Grundstrom #91 of the Los Angeles Kings and Scott Reedy #54 of the San Jose Sharks get ready for the play during the second period during the preseason game at Toyota Arena on September 28, 2022 in Ontario, California. Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 7-12-3
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (12 G, 9 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (19 A, 11 G)
Power Play: 21.1%
Penalty Kill: 91.4%
Goals For/60: 2.95
Goals Against/60: 3.44
Shots For/60: 29.29
Shots Against/60: 30.72

LINES

TBD

Los Angeles Kings

STATS

Record: 11-9-2
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Gabriel Vilardi (11 G, 5 A)
Assists Leader: Kevin Fiala (7 G, 14 A)
Power Play: 19.8%
Penalty Kill: 74.3%
Goals For/60: 3.10
Goals Against/60: 3.42
Shots For/60: 32.36
Shots Against/60: 28.85

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and iHeart Radio. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

