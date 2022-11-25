Kings at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 7-12-3
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (12 G, 9 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (19 A, 11 G)
Power Play: 21.1%
Penalty Kill: 91.4%
Goals For/60: 2.95
Goals Against/60: 3.44
Shots For/60: 29.29
Shots Against/60: 30.72
LINES
TBD
Los Angeles Kings
STATS
Record: 11-9-2
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Gabriel Vilardi (11 G, 5 A)
Assists Leader: Kevin Fiala (7 G, 14 A)
Power Play: 19.8%
Penalty Kill: 74.3%
Goals For/60: 3.10
Goals Against/60: 3.42
Shots For/60: 32.36
Shots Against/60: 28.85
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and iHeart Radio. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!