Kings at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 7-12-3

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (12 G, 9 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (19 A, 11 G)

Power Play: 21.1%

Penalty Kill: 91.4%

Goals For/60: 2.95

Goals Against/60: 3.44

Shots For/60: 29.29

Shots Against/60: 30.72

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 11-9-2

Streak: L3

Goals Leader: Gabriel Vilardi (11 G, 5 A)

Assists Leader: Kevin Fiala (7 G, 14 A)

Power Play: 19.8%

Penalty Kill: 74.3%

Goals For/60: 3.10

Goals Against/60: 3.42

Shots For/60: 32.36

Shots Against/60: 28.85

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and iHeart Radio. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

