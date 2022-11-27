Canucks at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 7-13-3
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (12 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 19 A)
Power Play: 20.0%
Penalty Kill: 90.0%
Goals For/60: 2.91
Goals Against/60: 3.51
Shots For/60: 29.36
Shots Against/60: 30.65
LINES
TBD
Vancouver Canucks
STATS
Record: 8-10-3
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Bo Horvat (17 G, 6 A)
Assists Leader: Quinn Hughes (0 G, 20 A)
Power Play: 29.3%
Penalty Kill: 67.1%
Goals For/60: 3.54
Goals Against/60: 3.73
Shots For/60: 29.92
Shots Against/60: 32.99
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
