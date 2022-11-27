 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canucks at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 24.

By Sie Morley
Linesman Trent Knorr (74) prepares a faceoff between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks during their NHL game at Rogers Arena on April 9, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo by Devin Manky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 7-13-3
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (12 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 19 A)
Power Play: 20.0%
Penalty Kill: 90.0%
Goals For/60: 2.91
Goals Against/60: 3.51
Shots For/60: 29.36
Shots Against/60: 30.65

LINES

TBD

Vancouver Canucks

STATS

Record: 8-10-3
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Bo Horvat (17 G, 6 A)
Assists Leader: Quinn Hughes (0 G, 20 A)
Power Play: 29.3%
Penalty Kill: 67.1%
Goals For/60: 3.54
Goals Against/60: 3.73
Shots For/60: 29.92
Shots Against/60: 32.99

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

