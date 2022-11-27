Canucks at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 7-13-3

Streak: L2

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (12 G, 10 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 19 A)

Power Play: 20.0%

Penalty Kill: 90.0%

Goals For/60: 2.91

Goals Against/60: 3.51

Shots For/60: 29.36

Shots Against/60: 30.65

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 8-10-3

Streak: W2

Goals Leader: Bo Horvat (17 G, 6 A)

Assists Leader: Quinn Hughes (0 G, 20 A)

Power Play: 29.3%

Penalty Kill: 67.1%

Goals For/60: 3.54

Goals Against/60: 3.73

Shots For/60: 29.92

Shots Against/60: 32.99

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!