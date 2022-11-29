Sharks at Canadiens: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 7-13-4
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (12 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 21 A)
Power Play: 21.3%
Penalty Kill: 90.3%
Goals For/60: 2.91
Goals Against/60: 3.43
Shots For/60: 29.57
Shots Against/60: 30.14
LINES
TBD
Montreal Canadiens
STATS
Record: 11-9-1
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Nick Suzuki (12 G, 12 A)
Assists Leader: Kirby Dach (4 G, 13 A)
Power Play: 16.4%
Penalty Kill: 80.0%
Goals For/60: 2.90
Goals Against/60: 3.42
Shots For/60: 29.88
Shots Against/60: 32.74
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, TSN2 and RDS. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Bell Centre in Quebec, Montreal.
Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!