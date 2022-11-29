 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks at Canadiens: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 25.

By Sie Morley
Kevin Labanc #62 of the San Jose Sharks shoots on goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at SAP Center on October 28, 2021 in San Jose, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 7-13-4
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (12 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 21 A)
Power Play: 21.3%
Penalty Kill: 90.3%
Goals For/60: 2.91
Goals Against/60: 3.43
Shots For/60: 29.57
Shots Against/60: 30.14

LINES

TBD

Montreal Canadiens

STATS

Record: 11-9-1
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Nick Suzuki (12 G, 12 A)
Assists Leader: Kirby Dach (4 G, 13 A)
Power Play: 16.4%
Penalty Kill: 80.0%
Goals For/60: 2.90
Goals Against/60: 3.42
Shots For/60: 29.88
Shots Against/60: 32.74

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, TSN2 and RDS. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Bell Centre in Quebec, Montreal.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

