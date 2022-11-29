Sharks at Canadiens: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 7-13-4

Streak: L3

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (12 G, 10 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 21 A)

Power Play: 21.3%

Penalty Kill: 90.3%

Goals For/60: 2.91

Goals Against/60: 3.43

Shots For/60: 29.57

Shots Against/60: 30.14

LINES

STATS

Record: 11-9-1

Streak: W2

Goals Leader: Nick Suzuki (12 G, 12 A)

Assists Leader: Kirby Dach (4 G, 13 A)

Power Play: 16.4%

Penalty Kill: 80.0%

Goals For/60: 2.90

Goals Against/60: 3.42

Shots For/60: 29.88

Shots Against/60: 32.74

LINES

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, TSN2 and RDS. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Bell Centre in Quebec, Montreal.

