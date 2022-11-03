Panthers at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

STATS

Record: 3-8-1

Streak: L2

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (9 G, 6 A)

Assists Leader: Tomas Hertl (1 G, 7 A)

Power Play: 16.7%

Penalty Kill: 94.4%

Goals For/60: 2.39

Goals Against/60: 3.22

Shots For/60: 28.48

Shots Against/60: 30.63

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc

Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto

Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Noah Gregor

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington, Evgeny Svechnikov

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

STATS

Record: 5-4-1

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Matthew Tkachuk (5 G, 8 A)

Assists Leader: Matthew Tkachuk (5 G, 8 A)

Power Play: 9.1%

Penalty Kill: 71.8%

Goals For/60: 2.99

Goals Against/60: 3.09

Shots For/60: 39.36

Shots Against/60: 27.5

LINES

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk

Rudolfs Balcers — Sam Bennett — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg — Eric Staal — Patric Hornqvist

Gustav Forsling — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Radko Gudas

Matt Kiersted — Marc Staal

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Expected Scratches: Lucas Carlsson, Colin White

Injured Reserve: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and Hulu, with a subscription required. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!