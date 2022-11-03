 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Panthers at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 13.

By Sie Morley Updated
/ new
Florida Panthers v San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 3-8-1
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (9 G, 6 A)
Assists Leader: Tomas Hertl (1 G, 7 A)
Power Play: 16.7%
Penalty Kill: 94.4%
Goals For/60: 2.39
Goals Against/60: 3.22
Shots For/60: 28.48
Shots Against/60: 30.63

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Noah Gregor

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington, Evgeny Svechnikov

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

Florida Panthers

STATS

Record: 5-4-1
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Matthew Tkachuk (5 G, 8 A)
Assists Leader: Matthew Tkachuk (5 G, 8 A)
Power Play: 9.1%
Penalty Kill: 71.8%
Goals For/60: 2.99
Goals Against/60: 3.09
Shots For/60: 39.36
Shots Against/60: 27.5

LINES

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk
Rudolfs Balcers — Sam Bennett — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg — Eric Staal — Patric Hornqvist

Gustav Forsling — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Radko Gudas
Matt Kiersted — Marc Staal

Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight

Expected Scratches: Lucas Carlsson, Colin White

Injured Reserve: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and Hulu, with a subscription required. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...