Panthers at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 3-8-1
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (9 G, 6 A)
Assists Leader: Tomas Hertl (1 G, 7 A)
Power Play: 16.7%
Penalty Kill: 94.4%
Goals For/60: 2.39
Goals Against/60: 3.22
Shots For/60: 28.48
Shots Against/60: 30.63
LINES
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Noah Gregor
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington, Evgeny Svechnikov
Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)
Florida Panthers
STATS
Record: 5-4-1
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Matthew Tkachuk (5 G, 8 A)
Assists Leader: Matthew Tkachuk (5 G, 8 A)
Power Play: 9.1%
Penalty Kill: 71.8%
Goals For/60: 2.99
Goals Against/60: 3.09
Shots For/60: 39.36
Shots Against/60: 27.5
LINES
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk
Rudolfs Balcers — Sam Bennett — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg — Eric Staal — Patric Hornqvist
Gustav Forsling — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Radko Gudas
Matt Kiersted — Marc Staal
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Expected Scratches: Lucas Carlsson, Colin White
Injured Reserve: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and Hulu, with a subscription required. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
