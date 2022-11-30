Sharks at Maple Leafs: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 8-13-4

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Logan Couture (13 G, 9 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (21 A, 11 G)

Power Play: 19.7%

Penalty Kill: 91.2%

Goals For/60: 2.95

Goals Against/60: 3.39

Shots For/60: 29.35

Shots Against/60: 30.10

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 14-5-5

Streak: W4

Goals Leader: William Nylander (13 G, 12 A)

Assists Leader: Mitchell Marner (7 G, 21 A)

Power Play: 25.0%

Penalty Kill: 79.2%

Goals For/60: 3.02

Goals Against/60: 2.52

Shots For/60: 30.28

Shots Against/60: 28.80

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

