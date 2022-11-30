 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks at Maple Leafs: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 26.

By Sie Morley
Erik Karlsson #65 and Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks celebrates after Karlsson scored the winning goal in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leaf at SAP Center on October 27, 2022 in San Jose, California. The Sharks won the game 4-3. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 8-13-4
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Logan Couture (13 G, 9 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (21 A, 11 G)
Power Play: 19.7%
Penalty Kill: 91.2%
Goals For/60: 2.95
Goals Against/60: 3.39
Shots For/60: 29.35
Shots Against/60: 30.10

LINES

TBD

Toronto Maple Leafs

STATS

Record: 14-5-5
Streak: W4
Goals Leader: William Nylander (13 G, 12 A)
Assists Leader: Mitchell Marner (7 G, 21 A)
Power Play: 25.0%
Penalty Kill: 79.2%
Goals For/60: 3.02
Goals Against/60: 2.52
Shots For/60: 30.28
Shots Against/60: 28.80

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

