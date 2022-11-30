Sharks at Maple Leafs: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 8-13-4
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Logan Couture (13 G, 9 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (21 A, 11 G)
Power Play: 19.7%
Penalty Kill: 91.2%
Goals For/60: 2.95
Goals Against/60: 3.39
Shots For/60: 29.35
Shots Against/60: 30.10
LINES
Toronto Maple Leafs
STATS
Record: 14-5-5
Streak: W4
Goals Leader: William Nylander (13 G, 12 A)
Assists Leader: Mitchell Marner (7 G, 21 A)
Power Play: 25.0%
Penalty Kill: 79.2%
Goals For/60: 3.02
Goals Against/60: 2.52
Shots For/60: 30.28
Shots Against/60: 28.80
LINES
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.
