Ducks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 3-8-2
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 8 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 8 A)
Power Play: 18.4%
Penalty Kill: 92.3%
Goals For/60: 2.42
Goals Against/60: 3.18
Shots For/60: 29.1
Shots Against/60: 31.45
LINES
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Noah Gregor
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington, Evgeny Svechnikov
Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)
Anaheim Ducks
STATS
Record: 3-7-1
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Trevor Zegras (7 G, 3 A)
Assists Leader: Troy Terry (5 G, 10 A)
Power Play: 12.1%
Penalty Kill: 61.5%
Goals For/60: 2.67
Goals Against/60: 4.55
Shots For/60: 28.52
Shots Against/60: 38.06
LINES
Adam Henrique — Trevor Zegras — Frank Vatrano
Max Comtois — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Derek Grant — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg
Max Jones — Mason McTavish — Brett Leason
Dmitry Kulikov — John Klingberg
Simon Benoit — Cam Fowler
Nathan Beaulieu — Kevin Shattenkirk
Anthony Stolarz
John Gibson
Expected Scratches: Colton White, Pavol Regenda
Injured Reserve: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (torn labrum)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSC. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and Ducks Stream. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
