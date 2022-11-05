Ducks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

STATS

Record: 3-8-2

Streak: L3

Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 8 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 8 A)

Power Play: 18.4%

Penalty Kill: 92.3%

Goals For/60: 2.42

Goals Against/60: 3.18

Shots For/60: 29.1

Shots Against/60: 31.45

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc

Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto

Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Noah Gregor

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington, Evgeny Svechnikov

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

STATS

Record: 3-7-1

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Trevor Zegras (7 G, 3 A)

Assists Leader: Troy Terry (5 G, 10 A)

Power Play: 12.1%

Penalty Kill: 61.5%

Goals For/60: 2.67

Goals Against/60: 4.55

Shots For/60: 28.52

Shots Against/60: 38.06

LINES

Adam Henrique — Trevor Zegras — Frank Vatrano

Max Comtois — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Derek Grant — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg

Max Jones — Mason McTavish — Brett Leason

Dmitry Kulikov — John Klingberg

Simon Benoit — Cam Fowler

Nathan Beaulieu — Kevin Shattenkirk

Anthony Stolarz

John Gibson

Expected Scratches: Colton White, Pavol Regenda

Injured Reserve: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (torn labrum)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSC. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and Ducks Stream. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!