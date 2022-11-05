 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ducks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 14.

Logan Couture #39 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center on November 01, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 3-8-2
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 8 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (10 G, 8 A)
Power Play: 18.4%
Penalty Kill: 92.3%
Goals For/60: 2.42
Goals Against/60: 3.18
Shots For/60: 29.1
Shots Against/60: 31.45

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Noah Gregor

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington, Evgeny Svechnikov

Injured Reserve: Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

Anaheim Ducks

STATS

Record: 3-7-1
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Trevor Zegras (7 G, 3 A)
Assists Leader: Troy Terry (5 G, 10 A)
Power Play: 12.1%
Penalty Kill: 61.5%
Goals For/60: 2.67
Goals Against/60: 4.55
Shots For/60: 28.52
Shots Against/60: 38.06

LINES

Adam Henrique — Trevor Zegras — Frank Vatrano
Max Comtois — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Derek Grant — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg
Max Jones — Mason McTavish — Brett Leason

Dmitry Kulikov — John Klingberg
Simon Benoit — Cam Fowler
Nathan Beaulieu — Kevin Shattenkirk

Anthony Stolarz
John Gibson

Expected Scratches: Colton White, Pavol Regenda

Injured Reserve: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (torn labrum)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSC. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and Ducks Stream. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!

