Keeping Up With The Pups: Magnus Chrona, assist machine

The silver lining of not making the playoffs for three straight seasons is that the organization will trend toward higher draft picks to restock the draft pipeline. Once a month in “Keeping Up With The Pups,” we will check in on San Jose Sharks prospects and how their seasons are going.

Jake Furlong

Defender, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

2022 fifth-round pick

Season Stats

29 games

3 goals

16 assists

The Halifax Mooseheads are one of the best teams in all of the CHL, and Jake Furlong has been a top-pair defenseman for this team. He was recently named to the QMJHL team of the week.

Mooseheads defenceman Jake Furlong cracks the QMJHL Team of the Week after a strong performance on the road trip.



https://t.co/0DqbJR0HhM | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/eGNCyBNt89 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) December 5, 2022

While Furlong hasn’t put up the gaudy numbers you’d expect from a team as dominant as the Mooseheads, he has been a consistent performer and is playing big minutes with the club.

Magnus Chrona

Goaltender, University of Denver (NCAA)

2018 fifth-round pick (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Season Stats

16 games

Record: 12-4-0

.907 SV%

2.32 GAA

Acquiring Magnus Chrona from the Lightning for defender Fredrik Claesson in April 2021 might have been a 3D chess move by Doug Wilson. Claesson is currently playing in the KHL, while Chrona looks to be a legitimate goaltending prospect for San Jose. After winning the National Championship last year, Chrona’s numbers are a tick worse than last year, but nothing to be worried about. Plus, if Chrona is adding “primary assist machine” to his repertoire, who cares about the saves?

REPLAY: Massimo Rizzo extends his career-long goal streak to 4 game, which is the longest of the season by a Pioneer.



Also, goalie Magnus Chrona with the primary assist!#GoPios pic.twitter.com/HozE87Nj6L — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) December 10, 2022

Alex Young

Forward, Colgate University (NCAA)

2020 seventh-round pick

Season Stats

18 games

9 goals

9 assists

Alex Young has had a quiet career so far in the NCAA, but this season, the forward has found his game. He netted a hat trick to lead Colgate to defeating the seventh-ranked Harvard. He was also named the ECAC Player of the week for the performance.

After tallying five points each over the weekend, Reid Irwin and Alex Young picked up @ecachockey weekly awards!https://t.co/Iqgv58zQ48 | #PlayFast pic.twitter.com/BWPtmcCA2T — Colgate Men's Hockey (@ColgateMIH) December 5, 2022

World Juniors Rosters

Filip Bystedt, Cam Lund and Benjamin Gaudreau have all been invited to their respective countries' World Junior Championship training camps.

Filip Bystedt, the Sharks' first-round pick in 2022, is all but a lock to make the team Sweden. Bystedt has tallied 11 points in 26 SHL games this season, leading all rookie players.

JVM-truppen



Här är spelarna som förbundskapten Magnus Hävelid tar med till JVM i Kanada.

"Vi har ett offensivt slagkraftigt lag", säger Magnus Hävelid, förbundskapten för Juniorkronorna.



Läs mer om JVM här: https://t.co/0KlG0EzX5W#wjc2023 #jvm #juniorkronorna pic.twitter.com/eVuT49nmI5 — Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) December 7, 2022

Canadian netminder Benjamin Gaudreau has posted a 3.62 goals against average and .868 save percentage in 22 games for the Sarnia Sting this year.

2⃣9⃣ players have earned invites to Moncton for 's National Junior Team selection camp, competing for spots on Team Canada at the #WorldJuniors.



ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/10aasap6hT — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 5, 2022

Cam Lund is a bubble player for Team USA and will need to have a good camp to secure his spot, but his scoring touch and transition game should be helpful.

Introducing the preliminary roster for the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team! #WorldJuniors — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 5, 2022

Transactions

Artem Guryev was traded from the Peterborough Petes to the Flint Firebirds (OHL).

Hometown draft pick Reese Laubach was traded from the Youngstown Phantoms to the Omaha Lancers (USHL).

Injuries and Suspensions