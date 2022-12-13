Coyotes at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 9-16-5

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (14 G, 13 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (12 G, 25 A)

Power Play: 21.8%

Penalty Kill: 84.9%

Goals For/60: 3.02

Goals Against/60: 3.51

Shots For/60: 29.62

Shots Against/60: 30.34

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 9-13-4

Streak: W2

Goals Leader: Lawson Crouse (12 G, 3 A)

Assists Leader: Matias Maccelli (2 G, 17 A)

Power Play: 21.4%

Penalty Kill: 75.9%

Goals For/60: 2.74

Goals Against/60: 3.57

Shots For/60: 23.29

Shots Against/60: 34.76

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSAZX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!