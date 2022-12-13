 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Coyotes at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 31.

By Sie Morley
Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks skates with the puck during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on March 30, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 9-16-5
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (14 G, 13 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (12 G, 25 A)
Power Play: 21.8%
Penalty Kill: 84.9%
Goals For/60: 3.02
Goals Against/60: 3.51
Shots For/60: 29.62
Shots Against/60: 30.34

LINES

TBD

Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Record: 9-13-4
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Lawson Crouse (12 G, 3 A)
Assists Leader: Matias Maccelli (2 G, 17 A)
Power Play: 21.4%
Penalty Kill: 75.9%
Goals For/60: 2.74
Goals Against/60: 3.57
Shots For/60: 23.29
Shots Against/60: 34.76

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSAZX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

