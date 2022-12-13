Coyotes at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 9-16-5
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (14 G, 13 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (12 G, 25 A)
Power Play: 21.8%
Penalty Kill: 84.9%
Goals For/60: 3.02
Goals Against/60: 3.51
Shots For/60: 29.62
Shots Against/60: 30.34
LINES
TBD
Arizona Coyotes
STATS
Record: 9-13-4
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Lawson Crouse (12 G, 3 A)
Assists Leader: Matias Maccelli (2 G, 17 A)
Power Play: 21.4%
Penalty Kill: 75.9%
Goals For/60: 2.74
Goals Against/60: 3.57
Shots For/60: 23.29
Shots Against/60: 34.76
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSAZX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!