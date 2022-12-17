Sharks at Kings: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 10-16-5
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (14 G, 13 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (12 G, 26 A)
Power Play: 21.3%
Penalty Kill: 84.6%
Goals For/60: 3.02
Goals Against/60: 3.47
Shots For/60: 29.72
Shots Against/60: 30.07
LINES
TBD
Los Angeles Kings
STATS
Record: 16-12-5
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Gabriel Vilardi (13 G, 6 A)
Assists Leader: Kevin Fiala (9 G, 25 A)
Power Play: 23.1%
Penalty Kill: 71.1%
Goals For/60: 3.20
Goals Against/60: 3.59
Shots For/60: 32.23
Shots Against/60: 29.41
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
