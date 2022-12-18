Flames at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

STATS

Record: 10-16-6

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (15 G, 14 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karsson (12 G, 27 A)

Power Play: 21.7%

Penalty Kill: 84.2%

Goals For/60: 2.98

Goals Against/60: 3.41

Shots For/60: 29.50

Shots Against/60: 30.33

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc

Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Noah Gregor — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Scott Harrington — Radim Simek

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: C.J. Suess, Nick Cicek

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Mario Ferraro (foot), Matt Nieto (undisclosed), Luke Kunin (lower body)

STATS

Record: 13-12-6

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Nazem Kadri (11 G, 11 A)

Assists Leader: Elias Lindholm (9 G, 16 A)

Power Play: 19.8%

Penalty Kill: 81.2%

Goals For/60: 2.89

Goals Against/60: 3.01

Shots For/60: 33.74

Shots Against/60: 27.85

LINES

Dillon Dube — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic — Trevor Lewis — Brett Ritchie

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov — MacKenzie Weegar

Connor Mackey — Michael Stone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Expected Scratches: Matthew Phillips, Dennis Gilbert

Injured Reserve: Chris Tanev (upper body), Radim Zohorna (illness)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!