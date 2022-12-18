Flames at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 10-16-6
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (15 G, 14 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karsson (12 G, 27 A)
Power Play: 21.7%
Penalty Kill: 84.2%
Goals For/60: 2.98
Goals Against/60: 3.41
Shots For/60: 29.50
Shots Against/60: 30.33
LINES
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Scott Harrington — Radim Simek
Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: C.J. Suess, Nick Cicek
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Mario Ferraro (foot), Matt Nieto (undisclosed), Luke Kunin (lower body)
Calgary Flames
STATS
Record: 13-12-6
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Nazem Kadri (11 G, 11 A)
Assists Leader: Elias Lindholm (9 G, 16 A)
Power Play: 19.8%
Penalty Kill: 81.2%
Goals For/60: 2.89
Goals Against/60: 3.01
Shots For/60: 33.74
Shots Against/60: 27.85
LINES
Dillon Dube — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic — Trevor Lewis — Brett Ritchie
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov — MacKenzie Weegar
Connor Mackey — Michael Stone
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Expected Scratches: Matthew Phillips, Dennis Gilbert
Injured Reserve: Chris Tanev (upper body), Radim Zohorna (illness)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!
