Flames at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

STATS

Record: 10-17-6

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (16 G, 14 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (12 G, 29 A)

Power Play: 22.2%

Penalty Kill: 83.8%

Goals For/60: 2.95

Goals Against/60: 3.46

Shots For/60: 29.40

Shots Against/60: 30.17

LINES

Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Timo Meier — Nick Bonino — Kevin Labanc

Noah Gregor — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Scott Harrington — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: C.J. Suess, Jaycob Megna

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Luke Kunin (knee)

Suspended: Tomas Hertl

STATS

Record: 14-12-6

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Elias Lindholm (11 G, 17 A)

Assists Leader: Elias Lindholm (11 G, 17 A)

Power Play: 20.0%

Penalty Kill: 80.7%

Goals For/60: 2.95

Goals Against/60: 2.98

Shots For/60: 33.48

Shots Against/60: 27.79

LINES

Dillon Dube — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Milan Lucic

Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Adam Ruzicka — Trevor Lewis — Brett Ritchie

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov — Michael Stone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Expected Scratches: Matthew Phillips, Nick DeSimone, Connor Mackey

Injured Reserve: Dennis Gilbert (undisclosed)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!