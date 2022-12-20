Flames at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 10-17-6
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (16 G, 14 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (12 G, 29 A)
Power Play: 22.2%
Penalty Kill: 83.8%
Goals For/60: 2.95
Goals Against/60: 3.46
Shots For/60: 29.40
Shots Against/60: 30.17
LINES
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Timo Meier — Nick Bonino — Kevin Labanc
Noah Gregor — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich
Scott Harrington — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: C.J. Suess, Jaycob Megna
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Luke Kunin (knee)
Suspended: Tomas Hertl
Calgary Flames
STATS
Record: 14-12-6
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Elias Lindholm (11 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Elias Lindholm (11 G, 17 A)
Power Play: 20.0%
Penalty Kill: 80.7%
Goals For/60: 2.95
Goals Against/60: 2.98
Shots For/60: 33.48
Shots Against/60: 27.79
LINES
Dillon Dube — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Milan Lucic
Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Adam Ruzicka — Trevor Lewis — Brett Ritchie
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov — Michael Stone
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Expected Scratches: Matthew Phillips, Nick DeSimone, Connor Mackey
Injured Reserve: Dennis Gilbert (undisclosed)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!
