Flames at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 34.

By Sie Morley Updated
Linesman Ryan Jackson waits to drop the puck for a faceoff during the first period of a regular season NHL hockey game between the Calgary Flames and the San Jose Sharks on December 18, 2022, at SAP Center, in San Jose, CA. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 10-17-6
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (16 G, 14 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (12 G, 29 A)
Power Play: 22.2%
Penalty Kill: 83.8%
Goals For/60: 2.95
Goals Against/60: 3.46
Shots For/60: 29.40
Shots Against/60: 30.17

LINES

Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Timo Meier — Nick Bonino — Kevin Labanc
Noah Gregor — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Scott Harrington — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Radim Simek

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: C.J. Suess, Jaycob Megna

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Luke Kunin (knee)

Suspended: Tomas Hertl

Calgary Flames

STATS

Record: 14-12-6
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Elias Lindholm (11 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Elias Lindholm (11 G, 17 A)
Power Play: 20.0%
Penalty Kill: 80.7%
Goals For/60: 2.95
Goals Against/60: 2.98
Shots For/60: 33.48
Shots Against/60: 27.79

LINES

Dillon Dube — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Milan Lucic
Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Adam Ruzicka — Trevor Lewis — Brett Ritchie

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov — Michael Stone

Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar

Expected Scratches: Matthew Phillips, Nick DeSimone, Connor Mackey

Injured Reserve: Dennis Gilbert (undisclosed)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!

