Luke Kunin out for remainder of season

In addition to losing Tomas Hertl for the next few games, the San Jose Sharks will have to find another forward to fill the void. The Sharks announced today that forward Luke Kunin is out for the remainder of the season after ACL surgery.

The #SJSharks issued the following statement on Luke Kunin.https://t.co/YYJJamtMID — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 20, 2022

According to general manager Mike Grier, Kunin underwent “successful surgery” on Tuesday morning. Kunin reportedly tore his ACL on Dec. 13 against the Arizona Coyotes. Kunin left just 26 seconds into his first shift that game and did not return. He has not played since.

The average recovery time for repair on a torn ACL is six to eight months, which means Kunin won’t be back on the ice until the start of the next season.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now says today’s ACL surgery was reportedly on Kunin’s right knee. The 25-year-old forward had surgery on his left knee in 2018 while he was playing with the Minnesota Wild.

Kunin's ACL surgery is on his right knee...he had ACL surgery on his left knee in 2018 when he was with the Wild — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 20, 2022

Kunin had totaled 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 31 games with the Sharks this season.

With Kunin out and Hertl suspended, there are now two slots to fill in the line-up ahead of tonight’s rematch against the Calgary Flames. C.J. Seuss was called up from the minors this morning. Seuss played just 5:50 in the game against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 7, in the only NHL game the 28-year-old has played this season.

UPDATE, 12/20/22 3:36 p.m.: Peng found video of the play that resulted in Kunin’s injury.