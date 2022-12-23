Mason Shaw suspended 2 games for kneeing Evgeny Svechnikov

Following a hearing on Friday morning, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw for two games effective immediately for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov. Supplemental discipline was assessed as a result of the force of the knee-on-knee contact.

Mason Shaw knees Evgeny Svechnikov.

5 min major and a game misconduct. pic.twitter.com/PHIMJQUbay — JD Young (Notable?) (@MyFryHole) December 23, 2022

The incident occurred in the second period of Thursday night’s contest, and Shaw was issued a five-minute major penalty for interference and a game misconduct for the hit. Following the play, Svechnikov left the game and was assisted down the tunnel, eventually returning for the third period.

Timo Meier scored on the resulting five-minute major power play to put the Sharks up 3-1, and Oskar Lindblom scored shortly after the penalty expired to make it a 4-1 game. San Jose went on to win the game 5-2, with goals from Erik Karlsson, Noah Gregor and Kevin Labanc.

This wasn’t the first time Shaw laid a dangerous hit on a Sharks player this season, but it was the first time there was supplemental discipline. In the season series opener in Saint Paul on Nov. 13, Radim Simek was taken out of the game just 24 seconds into the opening period from a high hit from Shaw. No penalty was assessed for the hit, and Simek went on to miss the next five games with a concussion.

Scott Hannan believes the hit on Radim Šimek was dirty pic.twitter.com/BI9WtIE9VI — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 14, 2022

In media availability after the game, though he was walking with a visible limp and had his leg wrapped in ice, Svechnikov said he felt lucky that the injury wasn’t as bad as it could have been, and was glad he could go back out and finish the game for the third period.

Shaw will be eligible to return on Dec. 31 when the Wild visit St. Louis to take on the Blues. Per the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and his annual salary, Shaw will forfeit $8,108.10 to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.